Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

Three SA Tourism board members have resigned amid the controversy over government's proposed R900 million sponsorship of English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson have resigned with immediate effect.

“Resulting from a difference of opinion, Nadasen and Duminy’s resignation (effective February 2) and Anderson’s resignation (effective February 3), were tendered to tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and South African Tourism board chair Dr Aubrey Mhlongo” they announced in a joint statement.

A furore erupted after the news of the planned sponsorship deal with Spurs was leaked.

The three-year deal is worth just over R900 million (£42.5 million), according to Daily Maverick.

It is aimed at drawing more tourists to South Africa.

In a statement released on Saturday, board chairperson Dr Aubrey Mhlongo thanked the trio for their "invaluable contribution and oversight of the entity during their tenure."

It was reported on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa is also opposed to the sponsorship deal.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said although they had not been briefed "we do not think spending so much money in the manner that is being suggested will be justified".

