The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres





Children need to learn the rules of engagement in the early years

Positive experiences with their parents will make children become good shoppers

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Shopping with children is one of those unavoidable things.

There are times when you are forced to take your children with you because you have no one to look after them.

But fear not, parenting expert Nikki Bush has come up with the 10 commandments (specifically focusing on 1 to 5-year-olds) when taking your little one on that grocery run.

Here are the 10 commandments:

Avoid rush hour

Make shopping an outing after naptime

Preferably don't go to the mall when your children are tired or when it's nap time. Try and work around their schedule. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Work the visit to the shops into your child’s normal routine

Never take a hungry child shopping

Always keep something to eat and drink on hand

Hunt in pairs where possible

Plan your outing strategically so that you are in the right place at the right time

Take a break and recharge if it is a marathon shop

Set the scene/rules/boundaries before you arrive

Children need boundaries and they need to know what to expect. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Be the boss

If children don't feel like they're getting your attention, that's when they start getting grumpy and throwing tantrums. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Bush believes that the only way children can become good shoppers is to learn through positive shopping experiences with their parents.

