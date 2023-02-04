Celebrating female authors at the 1st Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers
- The inaugural festival takes place on 12 February
- The event aims to celebrate and showcase the work of women writers
- Organisers also want to promote a culture of reading
The first-ever Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers is set to take place on 12 February at the Johannesburg Business School.
This free event will showcase and celebrate the work of female writers.
This festival is not a book-based festival. We are not zooming into various titles, but we are looking at the book value chain space as a whole.Lorraine Sithole, Festival of Women Writers organiser
The festival also aims to foster integrational conversations between writers and also create a platform for new writers.
Organisers want to develop a culture of reading by creating dynamic and interactive links between writers, readers and publishers.
We are also going to look at the production of the book. What does it take from writing your manuscript, right up until seeing your book in a finished form.Lorraine Sithole, Festival of Women Writers organiser
Children will be catered for with an entertainment and storytelling space.
Books will be on sale.
Reading is such an individual and lonely thing. It's important to keep a community of readers going, a network of friends that you can touch base with once or twice a month.Lorraine Sithole, Festival of Women Writers organiser
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bernardbodo/bernardbodo1605/bernardbodo160500326/58281593-young-african-american-woman-reading-a-book-at-home-.jpg
