Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
The future of ChatGPT: Should we be worried?

4 February 2023 12:55 PM
by Celeste Martin
Artificial Intelligence

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Editor At Large at MyBroadband, Jan Vermeulen, to explain how this chatbot works.
  • ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022
  • The technology has been met with praise and criticism
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence

In the past couple of weeks, you may have heard of reports around OpenAI's chatbot and Microsoft's plans to invest $10 billion into “ChatGPT.”

ChatGPT is an interface for a language model.

ChatGPT is a way to interact with that language model and get it to do things in a user-friendly way by just asking it questions in normal English. Nothing more and nothing less.

Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband editor at large

The chatbot was released in November last year and was used as an experiment to write an accurate level of code in a human way.

It is an algorithm that is really good at interpreting English.

Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband editor at large

The positive thing about this latest technology is that it can help with research, however, don't rely on it to write your essays or reports.

If you have to write a six page assignment on a particular topic at university, CHAT GPT might help you to get started but it doesn't generate that much text.

Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband editor at large

ChatGPT has caused some panic too. There have been talks about some job sectors becoming non-existent.

There are certain jobs, that with time, it can replace but there are going to have to be big changes in the way it deals with uncertainty.

Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband editor at large

Scroll up for the full interview.




Artificial Intelligence

