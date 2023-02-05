Ever tried reiki? Here's how it works
Reiki continues to be clouded in some level of mystique, with many different perceptions of how it works.
Often perceived as a 'new age' form of therapy, reiki is isn't some miracle cure for anything.
Reiki is said to be a form of complimentary therapy relating to energy healing.
Proponents say that it works with the energy fields around the body and involves the transfer of universal energy from the practitioner’s palms to the client.
It helps to create a relaxation response and assists to promote a mind-body state conducive to healing.
So how exactly does it work?
Certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence, Ingrid Pollack, said the treatment requires a careful assessment of the person's emotional state.
Sometimes people are depressed and they're not aware of it, so I have to carefully navigate that. Sometimes the person can be emotionally healthy, but they feel they need a boost of energy.Ingrid Pollack, certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence
So I cover the person with a cloth with their clothes on and I scan their body with my hands to pick up any blockages. Once its done, I open up their energy field and clean it up and place my hands on different parts of body respectfully and send them energy through my hands into the body. Once it's done, I ground the person and reassess to see what's going on.Ingrid Pollack, certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence
Through the use of hands, reiki masters are able to feel an array of senses.
Once I close my eyes, I can feel coldness, stickiness or that something's off. That's how I know something is wrong in that body part. For example, if the head is heavy I would ask the client what they're worried about because that's when there's discomfort around the head area. I don't diagnose anyone, rather I'll have them share.Ingrid Pollack, certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence
The body has seven chakras, or energy centres, from the top of the head to the genitalia, both in the front and back.
These are energy entry and exit points.
For an individual to function optimally, the chakras need to be in balance.
If they get blocked, you may experience some sort of physical or emotional symptom in a particular part of the body.
To unblock or 'clean' them up, the reiki practitioner would use moves that mimic scooping water into a bucket, without touching the clients body.
Reiki is a subjective treatment as everyone feels and experiences it differently.
I'm so reliant on the person's feedback to understand what the body is feeling.Ingrid Pollack, certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence
Scroll up for the interview.
