How spouses can approach financial planning
Discussing money matters in a relationship is always a sensitive, sometimes difficult, topic.
That's because couples often have contrasting views of personal financial management.
But once you have the hard conversation and set goals together, merging your finances together can be a positive move.
Certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse chats about approaching an equitable provision between spouses.
When one realises the financial benefits of joint provisions in a relationship, you can see it's a no-brainer. The key is to watch your average rated tax. We work in a country where the more you earn, the more tax you pay. So when one gets to a joint approach, you're bringing resources into the household in two separate tax files. It means the same amount of money can reach the household, but the average tax will be lower.Paul Roelofse, resident financial expert
If you have interest in the bank, there's a certain threshold that you don't pay tax on. But if you have R1million in a bank account on one person's side, you're going to pay a lot higher rates of tax and only get one exemption on that interest. But if its spread between two spouses, you will double the exemption and whatever's left over in the interest will be taxed at a far lower rate of tax.Paul Roelofse, resident financial expert
Scroll up to listen to more financial advice.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_87959922_happy-couple-standing-on-coin-stack-with-red-heart-over-blurred-background.html?vti=mfiqiw3vwwq5fetksj-1-4
More from Lifestyle
Ever tried reiki? Here's how it works
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified reiki master practitioner at Inner Essence, Ingrid PollackRead More
Celebrating female authors at the 1st Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg Festival of Women Writers organiser and reading activist, Lorraine Sithole, about what we can expect from the event.Read More
The 10 commandments for taking young children to shopping centres
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parent expert, Nikki Bush, about how parents can make the experience pleasant and memorable.Read More
'There is no success without failure' - Nontokozo Madonsela
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Momentum-Metropolitan Group Chief Marketing Officer Nontokozo Madonsela.Read More
How to fight fair. Life coach's expert tips on managing relationship conflict
Counsellor and relationship coach, Shelley Lewin, joins Clement Manyathela to share some advice on healthy relationship conflict.Read More
Be thrilled, amazed and emotional with John Maytham's books of the week
If you are looking for a book to enrich your mind this weekend, try one of John Maytham’s top picks for the week.Read More
Words matter: why we should be mindful of how we use mental health language
The words we use are important, but there has been a rising trend of misusing language around mental health.Read More
Just THREE ingredients or less make these delish Nutella recipes
World Nutella Day is on Sunday, 5 February and we're sharing easy, fool-proof, hacky recipes that take about 10 minutes to make.Read More
[LISTEN] How an animal whisperer can help you speak your pet's language
Do you ever wish you could know what your pet was thinking? Animal whisperers can help bridge the inter-species communication gap.Read More