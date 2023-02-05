How spouses can approach financial planning





© sirirak/123rf.com

Discussing money matters in a relationship is always a sensitive, sometimes difficult, topic.

That's because couples often have contrasting views of personal financial management.

But once you have the hard conversation and set goals together, merging your finances together can be a positive move.

Certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse chats about approaching an equitable provision between spouses.

When one realises the financial benefits of joint provisions in a relationship, you can see it's a no-brainer. The key is to watch your average rated tax. We work in a country where the more you earn, the more tax you pay. So when one gets to a joint approach, you're bringing resources into the household in two separate tax files. It means the same amount of money can reach the household, but the average tax will be lower. Paul Roelofse, resident financial expert

If you have interest in the bank, there's a certain threshold that you don't pay tax on. But if you have R1million in a bank account on one person's side, you're going to pay a lot higher rates of tax and only get one exemption on that interest. But if its spread between two spouses, you will double the exemption and whatever's left over in the interest will be taxed at a far lower rate of tax. Paul Roelofse, resident financial expert

