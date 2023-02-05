Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's?
The King and Queen of the hip-hip and pop world, Jay-Z and Beyonce, could make history at Sunday night's 65th Grammy Awards.
The billionaire rapper and producer has five nominations, while Queen B has bagged nine nominations, which could smash the record for most Grammy wins.
The Carters have garnered a phenomenal 88 nominations each over the course of their careers.
This year, Beyoncé has been nominated for her groundbreaking dance-electro pop album "Renaissance", including Record of the Year, and Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
Over her two-decade career, she's amassed 28 awards, tied in second place with producer Quincy Jones.
With 24 Grammy awards on his shelf, the self-acclaimed “God of Rap" could take the title of most awarded rapper, surpassing another hip-hop icon Kanye West.
Jay-Z was nominated for Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance.
He also gets a nod for his work on his wife's album "Renaissance".
Jay-Z is expected to perform the Grammy-nominated hit "God Did" with DJ Khaled at the awards on Sunday night.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's?
More from Entertainment
ICYMI: Nayan Khaduawins Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Brooklyn Mall
We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds.Read More
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic
'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic.Read More
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife
After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.Read More
[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly'
Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering.Read More
WATCH: Son teaches his mother how to stream Netflix on TV
A video is going viral of a mother being taught how to use a smart television to stream Netflix and other services.Read More
Have you watched Pamela Anderson’s new Netflix documentary? Twitter reacts
A new doccie titled 'Pamela, a love story' has dropped and it gives insight into her career.Read More
[WATCH] Trevor Noah tells Stephen Colbert how his life flashed before his eyes
On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert he spoke about the holiday he went on with his friends, which include Anele Mdoda and more.Read More
Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa
On 1 February, Queen B announced that her 2023 "world" tour "Renaissance" kicks off in May but Africa isn't on the list.Read More
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons
After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV.Read More