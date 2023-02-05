Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Philly boy completes high school at 9-years old!

by Tasneem Adams
A Pennsylvania boy has become one of the youngest ever high school graduates at the age of 9
Nine-year-old David Balogun Photo credit: WGAL-TV
Nine-year-old David Balogun Photo credit: WGAL-TV

What were you doing at nine years old?

Riding your bicycle, playing tag or perhaps fighting for a chance at the Playstation?

But one nine-year-old boy from Pennsylvania in the United States has his eye firmly set on his future.

He's become one of the youngest ever high school graduates and has even started attaining credits for his university degree.

David Balogun's ambition and hard work is unmatched.

He achieved a diploma from Reach cyber charter school in Harrisburg, after taking remote classes from his home in Bensalem in Philadelphia.

According to oldest.org, David is one of the youngest known children to ever graduate high school.

His mother Ronya says he's not your typical nine year old kid.

"He has a brain that has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," she told WGAL - TV.

The bright and enthusiastic student is passionate about science and computer programming.

And he's an overachiever in every aspect.

When he's not hitting the books, David is sweating it out in martial arts, of which he has a black belt.

He also plays other sports and the piano.

His family are already doing their research into several universities to see which is the best fit for their boy.

David already knows what he wants to dedicate his professional life to once he completes his education.

“I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” he said.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Philly boy completes high school at 9-years old!




5 February 2023 11:13 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Pennsylvania
High School
9 year old
David Balogun

