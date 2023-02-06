UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC





JOHANNESBURG - The United National peacekeeping mission in the DRC, Monusco, said it was working with local authorities to bring those responsible for a helicopter attack, which left a South African soldier dead, to book.

The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province Sunday.

The helicopter had taken off from the the city of Beni.

Another soldier, who was left injured, managed to land the helicopter safely in Goma.

READ: UN eases weapons embargo on DR Congo

Monusco conveyed its condolences to the family of the South African peacekeeper, saying attacks against the helicopter, bearing the UN emblem, constituted a war crime.

SA National Defence Force spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said they were still in the process of informing the families of the soldiers involved.

"An Oryx helicopter came under fire in Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday. A crew member was fatally shot.

"Another suffered injuries but managed to continue flying the chopper and landed safely at Goma airport. The SANDF is in the process of informing family members of the soldiers who were involved in this unfortunate incident."

He said the leadership of the SANDF expressed its condolences to the family of the soldier who was killed.

"The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, Deputy Minister Makwetla, acting secretary for defence, Dr Gamede, and Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, express their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wish the wounded soldier a speedy recovery."

Un hélicoptère de la #MONUSCO qui a décollé de #Beni ce dimanche en début d’après-midi à destination de #Goma a essuyé des tirs ayant entrainé la mort d’un des membres d’équipage et gravement blessé un autre Casque bleu. L’appareil est néanmoins parvenu à atterrir à Goma. ' MONUSCO (@MONUSCO) February 5, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC