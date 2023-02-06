We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'
Lester Kiewit interviews Kellerman.
South African artists Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode have won the best Global Music Performance award at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
The trio won the award for their hit song "Bayethe".
Speaking to Lester Kiewit live from the prestigious event, Kellerman said it was a "pinch-me" moment for the three, who were taken by surprise.
It's absolutely amazing. The highlight of the moment was when we won, and the scream that came from Nomcebo Zikode... it was expressive and so joyous. We didn't expect this. It was such a beautiful moment for South Africa because we get the rest of the world to see our beautiful music and culture.Wouter Kellerman, Grammy award winning producer and composer
Kellerman has been nominated four times and this is his second win.
This is Bantwini and Zikode's first Grammy award.
Zikode's hit song "Jerusalema" took the world by storm in 2021, during the height of Covid-19.
It's a life-changing moment for any musician. In the music world, the only real international award is the Grammys. Every musician dreams of being nominated to win the World Cup of music. They were both extremely excited. We are all on a high.Wouter Kellerman, Grammy award winning producer and composer
Kellerman says there has been a groundswell of support for African artists over the last few years.
There's a momentum of appreciation for Africa. We have so much to share with the world and the world is ready to receive the deep wisdom that comes from Africa.Wouter Kellerman, Grammy award winning producer and composer
As for how the trio will be celebrating, it's going to be a morning of non-stop partying.
There's the official after-party, the after-after-party, and the after-after-after-party...Wouter Kellerman, Grammy award winning producer and composer
Scroll up for the live interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'
