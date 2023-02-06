Don't be lax. Here's where you can get your vax
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Lesley Bamford, the team leader of the national vaccination programme.
While the Covid-19 emergency has passed, the World Health Organisation says it remains a global threat.
Last month, the Department of Health announced that additional Covid-19 vaccine booster doses are available across the country, in a bid to enhance protection against the evolving variants.
The Health Department's National Vaccination Programme is mobilising South Africans to get their booster jabs.
In South Africa, the number of infections is low and we have fewer severe infections. But Covid has not gone away and people are still at risk of infection. So we continue to recommend people protect themselves through vaccination by booster doses or for those who've not yet been vaccinated, to get vaccinated for protection currently and in the future.Dr Lesley Bamford, National Vaccination Programme
As part of this campaign, the programme is targeting more vulnerable people.
We're targeting those who've not been vaccinated but also those who have had the jab because, over time, that protection does wane. People most at risk are older people like those over 50 and people with other conditions that make them immunocompromised.Dr Lesley Bamford, National Vaccination Programme
RELATED: Where to get a Covid-19 booster shot in Cape Town
RELATED: Where to get a Covid-19 booster shot in Gauteng
Due to lower demand, many vaccination sites have closed, particularly those in the private sector.
There are some sites open in the public sector. But people can visit findmyjab.co.za to look for their closest vaccination booster site.Dr Lesley Bamford, National Vaccination Programme
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Don't be lax. Here's where you can get your vax
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
