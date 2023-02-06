Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The Danish government wants to axe the Great Prayer Day, a Christian holiday that falls on the fourth Friday after Easter and dates to 1686.
Scrapping the holiday will increase economic activity and productivity, argues the government.
It made the proposal in December to help raise funds in order to reach Nato’s target for members to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence.
Denmark aims to reach the Nato target three years ahead of schedule.
Meeting Nato's target will directly help the Ukrainian army expel Russian invaders.
The demonstration was organised by the country's biggest labour unions, which oppose abolishing the public holiday.
Union leader Lizette Risgaard says politicians should stay out of labour market issues.
They need to find the money and one way of doing this would be to boost productivity and scrap the Great Prayer Day.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
If it comes to scrapping a holiday, I mean we would all be out there in protest, they can’t do that to us.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command
