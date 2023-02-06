Here's a recap of all the celebs who won BIG at the historic 2023 Grammy awards
Hosted by Mzansi's funny guy, Trevor Noah for the third time, this year's 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held on 5 February and it was legendary because:
1) South African trio and single, 'Bayethe' won 'best global music performance.'
2) Beyoncé made Grammy history for the most **career wins by any artist this year**(yassss, QUEEN!)
If you're a music fan and missed the biggest night in music, here's a list of some of the noteworthy winners and their category:
Category: Album of the year
Nominees:
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Winner: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Watch his speech below.
Category: Best new artist
Nominees:
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Winner: Samara Joy
Watch the acceptance speech below:
Category: Record of the year
Nominees:
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Winner: Lizzo - About Damn Time
Watch her acceptance speech below:
We loved this moment and we loved Queen B's reaction to Lizzo's win even more...
Category: Song of the year
Nominees:
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Watch the artists acceptance speech below:
Category: Best pop solo performance
Nominees:
Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Winner: Adele - Easy on Me
Watch Adele's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best dance/electronic music album
Nominees:
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Winner: Beyoncé - Renaissance
Watch Queen B's emotional acceptance speech below:
Category: Best rap album
Nominees:
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Watch his acceptance speech below:
Category: Best música urbana album
Nominees:
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
Farruko - La 167
Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Winner: **Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti**
Watch his acceptance speech below:
Category: Best pop duo/group performance
Nominees:
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Winner: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Watch Smith's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best country album
Nominees:
Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert - Palomino
Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Winner: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Watch Nelson's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best R&B song
Nominees:
Beyoncé - Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Winner: Beyoncé - Cuff It (her second win of the night)
Category: Best pop vocal album
Nominees:
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Lizzo - Special
Winner: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Watch Style's reaction to winning below:
Category: Best music film
Nominees:
Adele - Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber - Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Winner: Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Watch the team's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best music video
Nominees:
Adele - Easy on Me
BTS - Yet to Come
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Winner: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Category: Best song written for visual media
Nominees:
Beyoncé - Be Alive
Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift - Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U
Winner: Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Category: Best musical theatre album
Nominees:
Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop
New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change
‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical
‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night
Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night
Winner: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Watch the acceptance speech below:
Category: Best comedy album
Nominees:
Dave Chappelle - The Closer
Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. - Sorry
Patton Oswalt - We All Scream
Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Winner: Dave Chappelle - The Closer
Category: Best folk album
Nominees:
Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy
Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
Judy Collins - Spellbound
Madison Cunningham - Revealer
Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street
Winner: Madison Cunningham - Revealer
Watch her acceptance speech below:
Category: Best spoken word poetry album
Nominees:
Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious
J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View
Winner: J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Watch his acceptance speech below:
Category: Best Americana album
Nominees:
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Dr. John - Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ - Good to Be...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof
Winner: Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Watch her acceptance speech below:
Category: Best American roots song
Nominees:
Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome
Sheryl Crow - Forever
Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Watch her acceptance speech below:
Category: Best Americana roots song
Nominees:
Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again
Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message
Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
Watch her acceptance speech below:
Category: Best American roots performance
Nominees:
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty
Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel
Winner: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground
Watch his acceptance speech below:
Category: Best tropical Latin album
Nominees:
Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II
Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves - Legendario
Winner: Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
Category: Best Latin jazz album
Nominees:
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida
Flora Purim - If You Will
Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas
Winner: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
Watch his acceptance speech below:
Category: Best contemporary instrumental album
Nominees:
Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight
Grant Geissman - Blooz
Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy
Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Winner: Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Watch Puppy's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best gospel album
Nominees:
Doe - Clarity
Maranda Curtis - Die to Live
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Tye Tribbett - All Things New
Winner: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Watch the group's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best contemporary blues album
Nominees:
Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
Eric Gales - Crown
North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far
Winner: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
Category: Best traditional album
Nominees:
Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Winner: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Category: Best bluegrass album
Nominees:
The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud
The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain
Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside
Winner: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
Category: Best country song
Nominees:
Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs - Doin’ This
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Winner: Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can’t
Watch Johnson's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best country duo/group performance
Nominees:
Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go
Winner: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Watch the duo's reaction below:
Category: Best country solo performance
Nominees:
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Winner: Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Watch Nelson's reaction below:
Category: Best historical album
Nominees:
Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...
Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Winner: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Watch Wilco's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best global music album
Nominees:
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat
Burna Boy - Love, Damini
Masa Takumi - Sakura
Winner: Masa Takumi - Sakura
Watch the acceptance speech below:
Category: Best global music performance
Nominees:
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
Winner: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe (Go, Mzansi!)
RELATED: [LISTEN] KFM MORNINGS TEAM CHATS WITH MZANSI GRAMMY AWARD WINNERS LIVE FROM LA
WE'VE DONE IT! SOUTH AFRICA BAGS GRAMMY AWARD FOR 'BAYETHE'
Watch the trio's acceptance speeches below:
Category: Best reggae album
Nominees:
Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
Koffee - Gifted
Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul - Scorcha
Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi
Winner: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
Watch The Kalling's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best alternative music album
Nominees:
Arcade Fire - WE
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk - Fossora
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Winner: Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Watch the group's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best alternative music performance
Nominees:
Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief - Certainty
Florence and the Machine - King
Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Winner: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
Watch the group's second acceptance speech below:
Category: Best rock album
Nominees:
The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
Winner: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Watch Osbourne's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best rock song
Nominees:
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Turnstile - Blackout
The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream
Winner: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Category: Best rock performance
Nominees:
Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Winner: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Watch Carlile's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best rap song
Nominees:
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Winner: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Watch Lamar's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best melodic rap performance
Nominees:
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Winner: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Watch Future's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best R&B album
Nominees:
Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Winner: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Watch Glasper's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best progressive R&B album
Nominees:
Cory Henry - Operation Funk
Moonchild - Starfuit
Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
Terrace Martin - Drones
Winner: Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
Category: Best traditional R&B performance
Nominees:
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
Winner: Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa (it's the Queen's third win now, we're still counting!)
Category: Best R&B performance
Nominees:
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Winner: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Category: Best traditional pop vocal album
Nominees:
Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
Michael Bublé - Higher
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen
Winner: Michael Bublé - Higher
Category: Best large jazz ensemble album
Nominees:
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Winner: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Watch the ensemble's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best jazz instrumental album
Nominees:
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion
Winner: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
Watch the group's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best jazz vocal album
Nominees:
The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty
Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
Winner: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
Watch the artist's acceptance speech below:
Category: Best improvised jazz solo
Nominees:
Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On
John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana - Falling
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species
Winner: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species
Category: Best new age, ambient, or chant album
Nominees:
Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana
Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Paul Avgerinos - Joy
Will Ackerman - Positano Songs
Winner: Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Watch the acceptance speech below:
Category: Best immersive audio album
Nominees:
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Winner: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Category: Best engineered album, non-classical
Nominees:
Baynk - Adolescence
Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Winner: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Category: Best remixed recording
Nominees:
Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Winner: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Category: Best dance/electronic recording
Nominees:
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Winner: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Yes, the Queen's total Grammy award wins are over 30 - the most of all time!
RELATED: BEYONCÉ BREAKS ALL-TIME GRAMMY RECORD WITH 32 WINS
It's also worth noting that Dr. Dre won the global impact award. Watch his moment below:
Well done to all the worthy nominees and winners!
A special shoutout to Queen B for creating a historic moment in music last night.
We look forward to another year of epic sounds.
This article first appeared on KFM : Here's a recap of all the celebs who won BIG at the historic 2023 Grammy awards
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50975840_harry-styles-at-the-2015-billboard-music-awards-held-at-the-mgm-garden-arena-in-las-vegas-usa-on-may.html?vti=m87ioe7sbljj4h7o8r-1-3
More from Music
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity
Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity.Read More
Renowned gospel singer Naomi Raine excited to perform in Joburg on Saturday
Grammy Award-winning gospel singer is set to perform at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg on 1 April.Read More
METALLICA buys VINYL factory as format makes a comeback
Metallica has acquired a high-quality pressing plant ahead of the release of its new album.Read More
On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'
The benefit single, recorded in 1985 to aid in the fight against famine in Africa, raised over $60 million.Read More
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT
Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.Read More
Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane
Television host and entertainment reporter Khotso Rams reflects on the legends lost and the things to be thankful for this year.Read More
BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022
Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX) chats to John Maytham about trends and his top music picks for 2022.Read More