Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Time to beef up the Deputy President role?

6 February 2023 10:12 AM
by TatumR
The University of Johannebsurg
Deputy president
Lester Kiewit
david mabuza

David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa.

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Bhaso Ndzendze of the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg.

  • Deputy President David Mabuza says he will be stepping down from what should be the second most powerful position in South African politics

  • Many commentators argue that deputy presidents should have first-hand ministerial experience

  • It is expected that party deputy president Paul Mashatile will be the country’s new deputy president

ANC deputy president David Mabuza at the ANC policy conference, on 29 July 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
ANC deputy president David Mabuza at the ANC policy conference, on 29 July 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

It is up to the President, what the day-to-day work of the deputy president is.

Dr Bhaso Ndzendze, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg

No official announcement has been made yet.

The deputy president is essentially a president-in-waiting, so why are our presidents and deputy presidents chosen from candidates with no ministerial experience?

One potential solution is for a sitting president to be able to identify a priority area in the country and take up such a ministerial portfolio directly, instead of building a parallel cabinet.

"One proposal I have made, is deputy presidents should be assigned ministerial roles... It will bode quite well for preparing future presidents.

Dr Bhaso Ndzendze, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Time to beef up the Deputy President role?




