Time to beef up the Deputy President role?
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Bhaso Ndzendze of the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg.
-
Deputy President David Mabuza says he will be stepping down from what should be the second most powerful position in South African politics
-
Many commentators argue that deputy presidents should have first-hand ministerial experience
-
It is expected that party deputy president Paul Mashatile will be the country’s new deputy president
It is up to the President, what the day-to-day work of the deputy president is.Dr Bhaso Ndzendze, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg
No official announcement has been made yet.
The deputy president is essentially a president-in-waiting, so why are our presidents and deputy presidents chosen from candidates with no ministerial experience?
One potential solution is for a sitting president to be able to identify a priority area in the country and take up such a ministerial portfolio directly, instead of building a parallel cabinet.
"One proposal I have made, is deputy presidents should be assigned ministerial roles... It will bode quite well for preparing future presidents.Dr Bhaso Ndzendze, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Time to beef up the Deputy President role?
