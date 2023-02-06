Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PICS: Balule Nature Reserve warden’s car smashed by marula-loving elephants Motorists ignoring Balule Nature Reserve rangers blocking the road to get the elephants to safety forced a warden to draw a charge... 6 February 2023 10:36 AM
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni. 6 February 2023 10:19 AM
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as... 6 February 2023 10:07 AM
View all Local
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni. 6 February 2023 10:19 AM
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as... 6 February 2023 10:07 AM
View all Politics
Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners. 6 February 2023 10:57 AM
Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa Do you have what it takes to run what is possibly the most hated company in South Africa? 6 February 2023 9:38 AM
Run your numbers (because interest rates are rising) - advice for home buyers Tips and tricks for potential home buyers. 6 February 2023 6:53 AM
View all Business
Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners. 6 February 2023 10:57 AM
Run your numbers (because interest rates are rising) - advice for home buyers Tips and tricks for potential home buyers. 6 February 2023 6:53 AM
Don't be lax. Here's where you can get your vax Covid-19 vaccination uptake is waning. 6 February 2023 6:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane 'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says. 3 February 2023 5:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm. 3 February 2023 3:54 PM
View all Sport
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's? Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards? 5 February 2023 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending. 6 February 2023 9:21 AM
Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead. 6 February 2023 8:55 AM
US shoots down Chinese (spy?) balloon: 'What was it doing there?' The US Department of Defence confirmed on Sunday its fighter jets brought down the balloon. 6 February 2023 8:39 AM
View all World
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
View all Africa
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa

6 February 2023 9:38 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Eskom
Barbs Wire
Andre de Ruyter
Job advert

Do you have what it takes to run what is possibly the most hated company in South Africa?

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Eskom is looking for its next commander-in-chief.

The embattled power utility has run an advert looking for potential candidates to replace outgoing CEO André de Ruyter, who leaves at the end of March.

The media is having a field day, calling it "arguably the worst job in South Africa".

Who wants the weight of the entire country on their shoulders, right?

If you're up for the challenge, the requirements are:

  • A postgraduate degree in engineering and business administration or economics (an MBA would be an advantage);
  • At least 15 to 20 years of senior management experience;
  • A solid track record in proactively managing crises;
  • A leader with unquestionable integrity and ethics;
  • A track record in turning around commercially and operationally challenged organisations.

Applications close on 27 February.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

It's going to be interesting to see who's going to put their hand up.

Clarence Ford, presenter

Or if they've preordained it.

Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa




6 February 2023 9:38 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Eskom
Barbs Wire
Andre de Ruyter
Job advert

More from Local

Gert Kruger's smashed vehicle after he drew a crash to save motorists on the R40. Picture: Facebook

PICS: Balule Nature Reserve warden’s car smashed by marula-loving elephants

6 February 2023 10:36 AM

Motorists ignoring Balule Nature Reserve rangers blocking the road to get the elephants to safety forced a warden to draw a charge - at the expense of his vehicle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekurhuleni council sitting at the Germiston Civic Centre on 2 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros

6 February 2023 10:19 AM

ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during a walkabout on 20 December 2022 at the party's elective conference held at Nasrec, Soweto. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

6 February 2023 10:07 AM

The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Bafana Banafa midfielder John Moeti. Picture: @gugulethubranch/twitter.com

Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti dies

6 February 2023 9:36 AM

The soccer legend was part of Clive Barker's squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US actor Eddie Murphy. Picture: @LightsCameraPod/ Twitter

[WATCH] Eddie Murphy wants Martin Lawrence to pay if their children wed. LOL!!!

6 February 2023 8:21 AM

A video of Murphy calling out his friend Lawrence to pay the full cost of their children's wedding is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cessna 550 Citation II business jet. © jvdwolf/123rf.com

Families of slain flight crew members in 2020 plane crash take legal action

6 February 2023 7:28 AM

Three flight crew members under the South Africa Civil Aviation Authority died on duty in 2020, now their families want answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© svershinsky/123rf.com

Don't be lax. Here's where you can get your vax

6 February 2023 6:30 AM

Covid-19 vaccination uptake is waning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ntokozo Xaba. Picture: Instagram/@ntokozoxaba_

Blue Bulls player to appear in court in connection with Ntokozo Xaba's murder

6 February 2023 5:52 AM

The 21-year-old Tshwane University of Technology student's body was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence in Pretoria Gardens on Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman shooting the music video for Grammy nominated 'Bayethe'. Picture: @wouterkellerman/twitter

We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'

6 February 2023 5:34 AM

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

South African money rands, Image: Clive Maasch

Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB

6 February 2023 10:57 AM

Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: jjvallee/123rf.com

Run your numbers (because interest rates are rising) - advice for home buyers

6 February 2023 6:53 AM

Tips and tricks for potential home buyers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cosminiftode/123rf

Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore

4 February 2023 8:04 AM

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022

3 February 2023 8:52 AM

Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation'

2 February 2023 8:45 PM

What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show talks to investment specialist Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 2nix/123rf.com

Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms

2 February 2023 5:22 PM

Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contracts?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Ankerlig Gas Turbine Station @EskomSouthAfrica

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

2 February 2023 4:58 PM

According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the commercial suppliers it buys smaller quantities from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Access Bank South Africa takes CFI’s Best Business Banking Solutions in SA title

2 February 2023 11:35 AM

The bank forms part of a financial services group with an established international presence, including subsidiaries in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Tourism acting CEO Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo briefs the media on the sponsorship deal on 2 February 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise / Twitter

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

2 February 2023 10:36 AM

Questions have been asked about the decision to channel almost R1 billion into a single project involving the football giant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa

2 February 2023 8:36 AM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Eddie Murphy wants Martin Lawrence to pay if their children wed. LOL!!!

Local

Blue Bulls player to appear in court in connection with Ntokozo Xaba's murder

Local

We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

6 February 2023 12:07 PM

Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti dies

6 February 2023 11:36 AM

Stellenbosch FC's Oshwin Andries remembered as a gifted rising star

6 February 2023 11:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA