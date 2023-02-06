[WATCH] Eddie Murphy wants Martin Lawrence to pay if their children wed. LOL!!!
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Martin Lawrence or Eddie Murphy? Who should pay for their children's wedding?
In June 2022, the Bad Boys For Life co-star jokingly said that the Nutty Professor should be the one paying.
Jasmine Lawrence and Eric Murphy are expected to walk down the aisle after announcing their relationship in 2021.
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
More from Local
PICS: Balule Nature Reserve warden’s car smashed by marula-loving elephants
Motorists ignoring Balule Nature Reserve rangers blocking the road to get the elephants to safety forced a warden to draw a charge - at the expense of his vehicle.Read More
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.Read More
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation
The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.Read More
Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa
Do you have what it takes to run what is possibly the most hated company in South Africa?Read More
Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti dies
The soccer legend was part of Clive Barker's squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read More
Families of slain flight crew members in 2020 plane crash take legal action
Three flight crew members under the South Africa Civil Aviation Authority died on duty in 2020, now their families want answers.Read More
Don't be lax. Here's where you can get your vax
Covid-19 vaccination uptake is waning.Read More
Blue Bulls player to appear in court in connection with Ntokozo Xaba's murder
The 21-year-old Tshwane University of Technology student's body was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence in Pretoria Gardens on Thursday morning.Read More
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’.Read More