[WATCH] Eddie Murphy wants Martin Lawrence to pay if their children wed. LOL!!!





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Martin Lawrence or Eddie Murphy? Who should pay for their children's wedding?

In June 2022, the Bad Boys For Life co-star jokingly said that the Nutty Professor should be the one paying.

Jasmine Lawrence and Eric Murphy are expected to walk down the aisle after announcing their relationship in 2021.

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.