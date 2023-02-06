Taxi driver, cleaner, telemarketer: some of the 13 worst jobs around the world
What classifies a job as one the worst in the world? Low wages? A toxic work environment? Zero work-life balance?
What may seem like the worst job really depends on the person and their goals.
Although, it is safe to say that the worst job in South Africa right now is the CEO of Eskom – yes, they’re still advertising the vacancy.
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. seeks to appoint a new Group Chief Executive Officer' Senamile Masango (@SenamileMasango) February 5, 2023
APPLY HERE: https://t.co/qYL1uNAkwU
CLOSING DATE: 27 FEB pic.twitter.com/UklztzS2eV
But what about the rest of the globe?
Contrary to the role of a CEO, some of the world’s worst jobs have low-pay, long and unusual working hours with equally stressful conditions in common.
These are the 13 worst jobs in the world, according to Indeed:
- Military soldier
- Taxi drive
- Fast-food attendant
- Retail sales associate
- Telemarketer
- Cleaner
- Line cook
- Photographer
- Personal assistant
- Construction labourer
- Fire fighter
- Pest control technician
- Roofer
This article first appeared on 947 : Taxi driver, cleaner, telemarketer: some of the 13 worst jobs around the world
