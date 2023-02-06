Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Celebrities

Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?

6 February 2023 12:20 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Kanye West

In a viral TikTok video, the musician says that he's moving to Mzansi to 'start a new life.' But was this post real or fake?

According to this video making a viral round on TikTok recently, Kanye West is 'heard' saying that he's moving to South Africa.

The video garnered over 1.7 million views... but is it, real?

Watch the video in question below.

@celebs_za Cheers to the new beginnings 🍻🥰🤑 #kanyewest #newlife #newwife #2023 #newbeginnings #southafrica #marriage #newapp #gleesent #ai #news ♬ original sound - Celebs_za

The short answer is, no.

This is fake news because:

1) If you look closely, you'll see that the sound doesn't match 'Ye's' lips.

2) If you do a quick Google search, you'll also find the original interview shown in this video where Kanye says something totally different.

3) The @celebs_za TikTok page clearly says, 'make anyone say anything' alluding to fake, or overly edited content.

The real news here is that the internet is an easy way to fall for anything or to make 'fake' things seem real — surprise, surprise.

But, some people thought the 'Gold Digger's' move was real, sharing their hilarious reactions online and the load shedding jokes didn't stay behind...

And other internet users definitely knew this was fake from the jump...

So, yes... Mzansi, this one had us for a second until we remembered that technology can do amazing things. Hopefully, we'll always be smart enough to recognize fake news.


This article first appeared on KFM : Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?




