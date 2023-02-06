Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?





According to this video making a viral round on TikTok recently, Kanye West is 'heard' saying that he's moving to South Africa.

The video garnered over 1.7 million views... but is it, real?

Watch the video in question below.

The short answer is, no.

This is fake news because:

1) If you look closely, you'll see that the sound doesn't match 'Ye's' lips.

2) If you do a quick Google search, you'll also find the original interview shown in this video where Kanye says something totally different.

3) The @celebs_za TikTok page clearly says, 'make anyone say anything' alluding to fake, or overly edited content.

The real news here is that the internet is an easy way to fall for anything or to make 'fake' things seem real — surprise, surprise.

But, some people thought the 'Gold Digger's' move was real, sharing their hilarious reactions online and the load shedding jokes didn't stay behind...

Not Kanye saying he's moving to South Africa 😭✋🏾does he know that we don't have electricity? 🤣 ' ICY GIRL ❄️ (@aurababy18) February 2, 2023

He has money for a solar system, he can go off grid. Unlike us esincengile 😭 ' 🌺Indoni Yamanzi 🌸 (@MbalieKeswa) February 3, 2023

he’ll be on ANC’s case until they do something about it,i think he must see it through 😂 ' 𝐋 𝐔 𝐘 𝐀 𝐍 𝐃 𝐀 (@luyandaxhamfu_) February 3, 2023

We won't manage to have him here we already have a huge problem with Malema pic.twitter.com/HukKYIxGsr ' @Ntshuks (@Ntshuks24) February 3, 2023

Maybe he'll come and give us electricity😭😭😭 ' Buhlee🪐 (@Buhle_Fodo) February 3, 2023

He can build his own power station 😂😂 ' Tman (@ciko_ttt) February 2, 2023

And other internet users definitely knew this was fake from the jump...

Me and my friend were talking about this earlier pic.twitter.com/jSiy8JfSNt ' Lindiwe Miya🇿🇦 (@Lindiwemya12) February 2, 2023

But his lips sayin different thing😭 ' Christina. (@Christinacandi) February 2, 2023

AI technology is doing the most out here if you truly believe Kanye said that ' ubothi Mnguni (@EnhleQwabe1) February 3, 2023

So, yes... Mzansi, this one had us for a second until we remembered that technology can do amazing things. Hopefully, we'll always be smart enough to recognize fake news.

