Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti dies





JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana midfielder John Moeti has died at the age of 55.

Moeti was part of Clive Barker's squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was also a member of the 1995 Orlando Pirates squad that claimed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

SAFA statement on the passing of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend John Moeti. pic.twitter.com/1vxfT4vC5V ' EWN Sport (@EWNsport) February 6, 2023

