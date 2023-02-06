What is radio exercise? How radio can help keep listeners fit





Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about the important role that radio can play in boosting exercise benefits.

While music is known to be a great motivator when getting a workout in, radio itself can play a great role.

Radio is an ideal distraction from the workout, it can distract you and keep you going. Liezel van der Westhuizen, Contributor

Ahead of World Radio Day on 13 February, Van der Westhuizen shares a new phenomenon called ‘Radio Exercise’.

Developed by a radio station in Japan, this routine includes a group of calisthenic exercises suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

There are three main routines, one for overall strength, the second is for all ages and the third is for the elderly. Liezel van der Westhuizen, Contributor

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.