Reggae legend, Bob Marley would've turned 78 today





Yes, Robert Nesta Marley, famously known as, 'Bob Marley' would've been 78 years old today.

He died of Cancer (melanoma or skin cancer) in 1981 at 36 years old.

Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died on 11 May 1981 at the age of 36. © Andriy Popov/123rf.com

If you're a fan, you know that the legend pioneered reggae culture throughout his career, you'll know that:

1) The Jamaican-born singer, musician, and songwriter gained his legendary title by fusing elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady.

2) Marley's legacy is also his family — he's survived by 11 children who seem to be doing well.

3) His kids continued his legacy by launching a brand that honours their father's favourite avocation — a cannabis brand, called Marley Natural.

4) Marley's very distinctive vocal also contributes to his ever-lasting legacy and his deeply poetic songwriting style and the meaning behind his song's lyrics continue to make a global impact.

5) Marley didn't shy away from using his voice and music as symbols of protest and activism.

So, let's honor this icon today, by blasting some of his greatest hits for a while!

Our top picks are:

1) No Woman No Cry (1975)

According to Marley's wife, Rita Marley she said that this song was written as a reflection of her life with Marley.

The pair had been married since 1966, and stayed together right up until Marley’s succumbing to cancer in 1981 — and it's all about keeping your head up through tough times.

2) Three Little Birds (1977)

Dubbed as one of the most famous Marley songs, this one is reportedly an ode to Marley's love for nature which nourished his soul on tour and reminded him of home — particularly, these three little birds.

3) I Shot the Sheriff (1973)

This song is reportedly a protest song against the government or police and is about self-defense against them and the very real issues of racial profiling and other socio-political economic issues of the time... which is still relevant today.

Marley once said that this record was all about...

I want to say I shot the police but the government would have made a fuss so I said ‘I shot the sheriff’ instead… but it’s the same idea: justice. Bob Marley, singer and songwriter

4) Stir it up (1973)

Dubbed as a reggae classic and one of Marley's best songs, it's also a chilled vibe.

It's all about enjoying easy-going romantic intimacy with your lover — the vibe between you two feel natural, meant to be, and sexy.

5) Buffalo Soldier (1983)

This one is another famed protest song.

The song's title and lyrics refer to black United States cavalry regiments of 1983, who were known as 'Buffalo Soldiers' and they fought in the American Indian Wars after 1866.

Marley linked their fight to a fight for survival, and recasts it as a symbol of black resistance.

What a voice filled with melodic beauty and lessons that'll live through the ages!

Considering Marley only lived until 36 years old, his icon status is remarkable.

Happy 'heavenly' birthday, Bob Marley... we hope you're flying high!

This article first appeared on KFM : Reggae legend, Bob Marley would've turned 78 today