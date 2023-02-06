The Midday Report Express: Long week ahead for SA politics





A mixed bag of events to start off the week and The Midday Report this Monday afternoon. The coming week is preparing itself to look very busy with the State of the Nation taking place on Thursday, the resignation of Deputy President David Mabuza, and a Cabinet reshuffle on the cards.

Mandy Wiener and guest Hajra Omarjee, Politics Editor at Business Day, take a look at what's ahead.

I can tell you that ministers, leaders of the ANC, as well as alliance leaders literally sat by their phones all weekend waiting for serious consultations to begin. And they simply never got the call from the Presidency. Hajra Omarjee, Politics Editor at Business Day, speaking on a possible cabinet reshuffle

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Outrage as Blue bulls player is accused of murdering a TUT student, he is set to appear in court.

Will Paul Mashatile be named Deputy President.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is in Queenstown after service delivery protests.

Grammy Wrap: SA wins big and Beyonce snubbed again?

