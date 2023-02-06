Six work-friendly cafes to check out in Joburg – even during loadshedding!





Without a generator, UPS, inverter and a magic spell, working from home has become a little harder during loadshedding.

Not too worry, you don’t need to go to the office just yet!

Here are six work-friendly cafés in Johannesburg that you can check out – they have generators too!

Bean There Coffee

Located in Braamfontein and Milpark, Bean There Coffee offers the best African coffee in a simple minimalist space.

It is a nice and quiet location, perfect to get your ideas and concentration flowing.

Toasted

Located in Parkwood, this courtyard coffee space has quickly become a hotspot for people looking to work away from home.

Comfortable couches with tables and chairs to work from as well as a dedicated extended table boardroom, it is the perfect spot.

Seam Coffee

This locally renowned coffee roastery, located in the heart of Fourways, not only focuses on creating sustainable farming in the coffee industry but it is also known for having one of the most popular co-working spaces, Thirdspace.

Whether you need to put your head down and get some work done, catch up with an old friend or even grab a quick take away, Seam Coffee has it all.

The Grind Coffee Company

Nine workstations, plug points, and unlimited free Wi-Fi, The Grind Coffee Company is the perfect work away from home spot.

Located in Melrose Arch, the café is spread over three levels with three boardrooms.

Patrons are free to use all of the facilities all day long by spending as little as R100.

Naked Kitchen and Coffee Bar

Strong Wi-Fit with equally strong coffee, the Naked Kitchen and Coffee Bar in Morningside is the perfect spot to get your hustle on.

With a comfortable outdoor seating area, free unlimited Wi-Fi and nine plug points, what more could you ask for?

The Whippet

The Whippet in Linden is a favourite among the locals due to its work-ready space and bistro-style breakfast and lunch menus.

With long communal tables and free Wi-Fi, the café provides the perfect atmosphere for idea sharing.

This article first appeared on 947 : Six work-friendly cafes to check out in Joburg – even during loadshedding!