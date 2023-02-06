Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses. 6 February 2023 3:24 PM
'John had a calming effect on everyone' - Gavin Lane on passing of John Moeti Well-loved former Bafana Bafana midfielder and Orlando Pirates captain John Moeti passed away on Monday. 6 February 2023 2:24 PM
'I like being surprised' - former news anchor Robyn Curnow on why she left CNN South African journalist and anchor Robyn Curnow reflects on her decision to exit American multinational cable news channel, CNN. 6 February 2023 1:46 PM
View all Local
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses. 6 February 2023 3:24 PM
'Better off than in 1994? I've never seen so many desperate, poor people' Professor Jonathan Jansen posed a question on whether people in South Africa are better off now than under apartheid. 6 February 2023 1:45 PM
[LISTEN] Will Paul Mashatile be named deputy president? Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou. 6 February 2023 12:47 PM
View all Politics
Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group. 6 February 2023 7:27 PM
RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Emrie Brown, CEO at RMB. 6 February 2023 6:56 PM
Government and Eskom can now only be rescued by the private sector says expert Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa Chair at Herbert Smith Freehills. 6 February 2023 6:28 PM
View all Business
Clinical psychologist explains parent-child resentments and how to heal them Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Liane Lurie on Family matters about dealing with resentment toward parents. 6 February 2023 4:27 PM
We Never Die, We Multiply: Ricky Rick's Cotton Best It has been almost a year since we lost music icon and Cotton Fest founder Rikhado Makhado, but young creatives say he has multipl... 6 February 2023 2:49 PM
If you're not breathing right, you're never going to be healthy - scientist Are you breathing in a way that supports your health? 6 February 2023 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules The Premier League has charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation... 6 February 2023 5:45 PM
Moeti family still in shock after John's passing The legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder, who was part of the 1996 AFCON winning team, died on Monday after "receiving specialist me... 6 February 2023 5:16 PM
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members. 4 February 2023 8:04 AM
View all Sport
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's? Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards? 5 February 2023 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead. 6 February 2023 8:55 AM
US shoots down Chinese (spy?) balloon: 'What was it doing there?' The US Department of Defence confirmed on Sunday its fighter jets brought down the balloon. 6 February 2023 8:39 AM
UPDATE: Turkey earthquake death toll continues to rise A 7.8-magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey near the border between the two countries. 6 February 2023 4:46 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Time to beef up the Deputy President role? David Mabuza announced that he will be stepping down as Deputy President of South Africa. 6 February 2023 10:12 AM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change?

6 February 2023 11:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Nigeria
Elections
Rob Hugh Jones
Clarence Ford

Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week.

Clarence Ford speaks to Rob Hugh-Jones of BBC World Service.

  • Elections in Nigeria tend to attract significant international interest

  • Peter Obi has strong support among Nigeria’s youth

© harvepino/123rf.com
© harvepino/123rf.com

The Nigerian election is followed closely by the rest of the world as it is the most populous nation in Africa and the Continent's largest economy.

Peter Obi, a 61-year-old politician, is garnering significant support from Nigeria’s youth.

I noticed that 40% of registered voters are under the age of 34… If you look on social media, this guy is getting quite a lot of support and interest.

Rob Hugh-Jones, editor and BBC Partner Hub at the BBC World Service

Will there be some sort of a refreshed government, a new drive to try and unite the country…? Or will there even be a newcomer? I think that is being looked at quite closely around the world.

Rob Hugh-Jones, editor and BBC Partner Hub at the BBC World Service

Hugh-Jones says that it is also interesting to see the shift towards multi-party democracy in Africa, as between 2011 and 2022, 42 new leaders came to power through multiparty elections of which 25 were opposition politicians.

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 05:18).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change?




6 February 2023 11:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Nigeria
Elections
Rob Hugh Jones
Clarence Ford

More from Africa

An armoured personnel carrier on patrol near Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: United Nations Photo

UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC

6 February 2023 4:13 AM

The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Danil Roudenko / 123rf

Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050

2 February 2023 8:54 AM

While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Hiobson

Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities

27 January 2023 2:51 PM

The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kodda/123rf.com

Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025

27 January 2023 11:11 AM

Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections

18 January 2023 7:41 AM

General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC

17 January 2023 2:41 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire

11 January 2023 6:57 AM

Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. © lcswart/123rf.com

500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season

4 January 2023 8:14 AM

The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ugandan flag. Picture: OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay.com

Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy

4 January 2023 5:33 AM

A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation

Politics Local

UPDATE – Ntokozo Xaba murder case postponed for formal bail application

Local

Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane returns to court to challenge chairperson of impeachment inquiry

7 February 2023 6:47 AM

New ANC MPs downplay suggestions Parliament is a stepping stone to Cabinet

7 February 2023 6:25 AM

Turkey and Syria earthquake: world leaders pledge assistance

6 February 2023 7:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA