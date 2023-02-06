Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change?
Clarence Ford speaks to Rob Hugh-Jones of BBC World Service.
-
Elections in Nigeria tend to attract significant international interest
-
Peter Obi has strong support among Nigeria’s youth
The Nigerian election is followed closely by the rest of the world as it is the most populous nation in Africa and the Continent's largest economy.
Peter Obi, a 61-year-old politician, is garnering significant support from Nigeria’s youth.
I noticed that 40% of registered voters are under the age of 34… If you look on social media, this guy is getting quite a lot of support and interest.Rob Hugh-Jones, editor and BBC Partner Hub at the BBC World Service
Will there be some sort of a refreshed government, a new drive to try and unite the country…? Or will there even be a newcomer? I think that is being looked at quite closely around the world.Rob Hugh-Jones, editor and BBC Partner Hub at the BBC World Service
Hugh-Jones says that it is also interesting to see the shift towards multi-party democracy in Africa, as between 2011 and 2022, 42 new leaders came to power through multiparty elections of which 25 were opposition politicians.
