Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly involved in car accident with cyclist

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter A speedy and swift Jean de Villiers stops a man who tried to steal a packet of sweets (allegedly) by chasing him down.
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA...
'Subz' reusable, washable pads & panties ensure SA girls never miss a school day Sharis Spykerman, project coordinator of an NPO chats supplying washable pads and panties to underprivileged school girls in SA.
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee.
Replacing traffic lights with traffic circles to mitigate traffic light theft? When the majority of South Africans don't know how to navigate a mini circle, would this be the smartest idea?
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day.
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding.
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.
Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship Clement Manyathela chats with Dr Nomasonto Zwane, on the importance of setting boundaries in your sexual relationships.
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at presen...
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.
Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan! Celebrate Michael B. Jordan's 36th birthday with these seven films.
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory.
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?
Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000 Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total...
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week.
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday.
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average.
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence.
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer.
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action.
Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly involved in car accident with cyclist

6 February 2023 12:04 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Car accident people
celebrities

The 'Terminator' actor was driving in West Hollywood when the reportedly cyclist swerved into his lane.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was reportedly involved in a car accident with a cyclist in West Hollywood on 5 February.

According to TMZ, the actor was driving when the cyclist ‘suddenly swerved into his lane and made contract’ with his car.

The incident was allegedly confirmed by three witnesses.

TMZ reported that first responders were quick to arrive on the scene, taking the cyclist to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Police allegedly do not believe Schwarzenegger to be at fault for the incident.


This article first appeared on 947 : Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly involved in car accident with cyclist




Image by Pete Sekesan from New York, USA - Wikimedia Commons

Counting down the 11 most memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of all time

10 February 2023 11:29 AM

Prince, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Dr Dre, Janet Jackson and so many more have graced the Super Bowl stage in its history.

Michael B. Jordan at the South African premiere of 'Creed II' in Sandton. Picture: Supplied

Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan!

10 February 2023 10:46 AM

Celebrate Michael B. Jordan's 36th birthday with these seven films.

Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died on 11 May 1981 at the age of 36. © Andriy Popov/123rf.com

Reggae legend, Bob Marley would've turned 78 today

6 February 2023 12:21 PM

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate the memory and music of reggae legend, Bob Marley.

buzzfuss/123rf

Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?

6 February 2023 12:20 PM

In a viral TikTok video, the musician says that he's moving to Mzansi to 'start a new life.' But was this post real or fake?

FILE: Julian Sands attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on 4 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA/AFP

Search continues for missing British actor, Julian Sands

26 January 2023 11:29 AM

The 65-year-old went missing on 13 January in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.

Christina Hendricks and Vivienne Westwood. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

Vivienne Westwood, 'Queen of British fashion', dies 'peacefully' at 81

30 December 2022 6:05 AM

Westwood died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in London. Tributes are pouring in from around the world.

[WEATHER WARNING] Heavy thunderstorms to hit Gauteng this weekend

Lifestyle Local

SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?

Local Opinion

NDZ puts SA at ease: 'State of Disaster NOT not about limiting people's rights'

Local Politics

Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha

10 February 2023 8:13 PM

Parliament arson accused, Mafe, agrees to undergo psychiatric evaluation

10 February 2023 7:50 PM

City of CT considers additional measures to reduce environmental pollution

10 February 2023 5:44 PM

