'It's often a thankless job for men,' - why we need more male ECD teachers

Early childhood development is typically a female dominated space .

Ndoda says society tends to see men as providers rather than carers and nurturers.

According to Ndoda, in our society men are typically seen as providers and protectors rather than nurturers and carers which makes it difficult for them to enter this space.

ECD is not necessarily great when it comes to remuneration, and many would even say it is a thankless job for a man because you constantly have to prove yourself and your worth. Kwanda Ndoda, Innovation Manager - DGMT

Ndoda co-produced a documentary which challenges social and gender norms I a nuanced way, by looking at the role of male teachers in ECD centres and creches.

These teachers take on a role of social fathers to the children in their care and serve as a positive male role model.

In the instance where a child does not have a father in the home, it is definitely a benefit and a positive in their early childhood experience to have a positive, loving, attentive male ECD practitioners in their midst. Kwanda Ndoda, Innovation Manager - DGMT

Through his documentary Ndoda says he was given insight into the importance of these male role models as well as the struggles they go through every day working in a space that is not typically seen as a place for men.

