[LISTEN] Outrage over Blue Bulls player accused of murdering a TUT student
Ntokozo Xaba, a student from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was allegedly stabbed to death by an ex-high school boyfriend, who is also a Blue Bulls rugby player. Police have confirmed that a man was arrested for the murder who did have links to the Blue Bulls Rugby Union.
Friends and fellow students at TUT have held protests and called on law enforcement to move swiftly to bring justice to her family and the student community.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Kgomotso Modise of the EWN newsroom about the case.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Outrage over Blue Bulls player accused of murdering a TUT student
More from Local
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
'John had a calming effect on everyone' - Gavin Lane on passing of John Moeti
Well-loved former Bafana Bafana midfielder and Orlando Pirates captain John Moeti passed away on Monday.Read More
'I like being surprised' - former news anchor Robyn Curnow on why she left CNN
South African journalist and anchor Robyn Curnow reflects on her decision to exit American multinational cable news channel, CNN.Read More
Idols SA calls it quits after 19 seasons
Curtain closes on Idols South Africa after 21 years.Read More
Six work-friendly cafes to check out in Joburg – even during loadshedding!
Struggling with keep up with work during loadshedding? You don’t need to go to the office just yet.Read More
PICS: Balule Nature Reserve warden’s car smashed by marula-loving elephants
Motorists ignoring Balule Nature Reserve rangers blocking the road to get the elephants to safety forced a warden to draw a charge - at the expense of his vehicle.Read More
ANC and EFF partnership 'negotiating in good faith' to govern Gauteng metros
ANC and the EFF have formed a coalition in Gauteng and have been negotiating about who will occupy key positions in Ekurhuleni.Read More
'He is paranoid': EFF on Ramaphosa's reaction to David Mabuza resignation
The EFF questioned the status of the office in charge of government business and whether it could conduct its tasks efficiently as both the president and his deputy contradict one another publicly about Mabuza's exit.Read More
Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa
Do you have what it takes to run what is possibly the most hated company in South Africa?Read More