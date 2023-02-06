[LISTEN] Will Paul Mashatile be named deputy president?
In the wake of David Mabuza's resignation as deputy president of South Africa and the forthcoming State of the Nation Address, many are waiting on a possible Cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa. The current favourite to succeed Mabuza as the new deputy of the nation is the current ANC deputy president, Paul Mashatile.
Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou.
