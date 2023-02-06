'Better off than in 1994? I've never seen so many desperate, poor people'
Clarence Ford speaks to Professor of Education at Stellenbosch University Jonathan Jansen.
-
Jansen asks the question of whether people’s lives are better now than they were under apartheid in terms of health, education, and work.
-
He says that while in philosophical and political terms people are better but we must acknowledge the problems in our country.
Jansen says, in terms of broad civil and political rights people of all races are better off, but his question refers to whether people’s lives are better in terms of health, education, and the world of work.
He wrote an opinion piece published in Times Live entitled 'Be honest, are you better off now than under apartheid', where he puts forward his argument.
Interviewed by Ford, Jansne says that for middle-class people who can afford to send their children to a good school, have access to private healthcare and have a good job, life is better.
However, this is not the reality of the average South African.
For the average South African who has to shut down their business due to loadshedding, or who has their safety and security at risk, or who has a child in school where they are not able to read for understanding, these parts of their life are not better.
He adds that the reality of many South Africans and how their lives are now can be seen if you drive to Cape Town central.
I have never before seen so many poor and desperate people putting up tents, literally along the road. Tell me they are better off than in 1994.Jonathan Jansen, Professor of Education - Stellenbosch University
Jansen says that the point of the article he wrote, where he posed this question, is that many ordinary South Africans do not feel they are better off now, with regard to these areas of life, which is something that needs to be addressed.
He adds that while South Africans are better off in a broad philosophical and political sense, the state of the infrastructure and other difficulties in our country can not be ignored.
It has been 30 years. I think the people of South Africa deserve a better government.Jonathan Jansen, professor of education at Stellenbosch
Jansen says that he knows there are plenty of South Africans who are fed up with the state of the country and adds that the way to show this is through votes in the 2024 national election.
In post-apartheid South Africa everyone has a voice and a vote and he says the population should not underestimate the power this gives people to make a change.
Listen to the audio above for more.
