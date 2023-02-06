'John had a calming effect on everyone' - Gavin Lane on passing of John Moeti
John Perlman speaks to Gavin Lane, former Orlando Pirates defender.
-
Moeti passed on 6 February 2023
-
Lane says he was an incredibly nice person and there are only good things to say about him
Moeti and Lane were both a part of the 1995 Orlando Pirates squad, which was a very close-knit team according to Lane.
He says that there are only good things to say about Moeti, and that he was a great person on and off the field.
What a great man and what a great soccer player, definitely going to leave a big hole in a lot of our hearts.Gavin Lane, Former Orlando Pirates defender
He adds that Moeti was always such a calming presence regardless of any pressure someone was under.
John had a calming effect on everyone.Gavin Lane, former Orlando Pirates defender
He says while he was such a calm presence off the field, he was tough as nails once the soccer boots were on, which made him such an incredible player.
Listen to the audio above for more.
