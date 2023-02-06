'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill





John Maytham speaks to Diane Bravo, owner of specialist tobacco retailer Casa Tabacs.

The proposed bill would ban the display of all tobacco products including e-cigarettes and vapes

Specialist tobacco retailer Diane Bravo is concerned about how this bill will impact her business .

She says that it is difficult to run a business that is faceless.

© koloj/123rf.com

Bravo says that she is concerned that this new bill will negatively impact her business, and she says she will lose money.

How can you run a business if you are faceless? Diane Bravo, owner of specialist tobacco retailer Casa Tabacs

She says she is concerned this will have a negative impact on the entire tobacco industry and the related jobs.

She adds that while she does support restrictions on who can and cannot smoke, she does not think removing all branding will stop people from smoking.

