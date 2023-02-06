Clinical psychologist explains parent-child resentments and how to heal them
Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Liane Lurie on Family matters regarding dealing with resentment toward parents.
Lurie says that many children tend to harbour feelings of resentment, for example, feelings that they were raised in a way that was different from their siblings, leading to a sense of indignation.
If you had to speak to three children who were raised in the same home and same environment, each of them is going to have a different experience of what their childhood and adolescent was like.Liane Lurie, Clinical psychologist
Lurie adds that parents tend to either dictate to or please their adult children, which prevents children from having honest conversations with their parents.
According to Lurie, a lack of boundaries regarding roles, between parents and children, can lead to children resenting their parents. In some cases, this is due to older siblings having to play the role of parents, while in other cases one child becomes an ally of the parent serving almost as a surrogate parent.
In addition, children may confuse their feelings with their parent’s feelings when parents overshare information about the other parent with their children.
Very often what happens especially when parents had children while young, the boundaries in a family system can become blurred.Liane Lurie, Clinical psychologist
Lurie adds that it's important for parents to be aware of their children's habits. An environment where parents keep secrets can lead to children developing mental health issues as adults.
How were they behaving, acting, and relating to us before this type of withdrawal, or passive aggression began… It’s upon parents when they notice a change in their child’s behaviour to have the conversation with their children.Liane Lurie, Clinical psychologist
Physical, emotional, and verbal abuse may manifest in anxiety, depression, and distrust in healthy adult relationships, it may manifest in substance abuse or in huge displays of anger and volatility or in absolute withdrawal when it comes to conflict and confrontation.Liane Lurie, Clinical psychologist
Lurie adds that parents having difficult conversations with children who display withdrawal behaviour is crucial.
Are you brave enough to listen to your child and respond accordingly as opposed to responding defensively and making your child feel invalidated in their experience, you don’t have to necessarily agree with their experiences...Liane Lurie, Clinical psychologist
