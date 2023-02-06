Rand continues downward slide as positive U.S jobs numbers sends dollar soaring
By 4pm on Monday afternoon, the ZAR traded at R17,67 against the U.S dollar.
The rand also ended the day weaker against other major currencies.
The stronger dollar follows news of positive jobs numbers in the USA.
Positive job numbers in the United States has bolstered the U.S dollar, sending the rand on a downward spiral.
Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital says the strengthening of the dollar was expected.
Indeed, an astonishing reation, but probably predictable.Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.
Markets came back in January, and it was a roaring January, if ever we've seen one. Possibly, people came back with rose-tinted glasses and a little bit too optimistic as to how quickly inflation would come down.Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.
The jobs numbers came as a reality check to a lot of the enthusiasm that we started the year with.Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand continues downward slide as positive U.S jobs numbers sends dollar soaring
