Man City charged by Premier League for alleged breach of financial rules





English Premier League side, Manchester City is convinced its done nothing wrong and “welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission”.

The Premier League charged the English champions with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.

It has referred the club to an independent commission over alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018.

Speaking on #MSW, Man City correspondent, Ian Cheeseman said that the findings are a bit out of the blue.

City are convinced they have done nothing wrong. The Premier League has spent 4 years carrying out this investigation and it’s a big statement to make that City have breached these rules. Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent.

If City are guilty this will tarnish their image and if City are innocent, it will tarnish the Premier League. Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent.

The six-time English Premier League champions could face punishments ranging from a fine and points deduction to expulsion from the Premier League.

However, Cheeseman said these will probably not be handed down this season if City are found guilty of any breaches.

If the suspension was to happen, it would probably not happen this season because there is so much paper work and so much to sort through. Some of the breaches range from things like image rights to the length of the grass at the Etihad [Man City’s home stadium]. Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent.

If they are guilty then they will get what they deserve but you do wonder if other big clubs are being investigated for similar things and the public just doesn’t know about it yet. Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent.

