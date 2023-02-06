RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa
-
The new office will link investors in the US with business opportunities in Africa.
-
Rand Merchant Bank is a corporate and investment bank with offices across the African continent.
-
The office will assist U.S based corporations with no African link to establish a presence of the continent.
Rand Merchant Bank has set up a New York based representative office, to facilitate greater US business flows into the African continent.
RMB’s parent, FirstRand Bank, has received all necessary approvals from the United States Federal Reserve Board and New York State Department of Financial Services.
RMB CEO Emrie Brown said that foreign investors are increasingly turning to Africa, with its vast natural resources, extensive markets, young population, and excellent technological prospects.
Brown says the bank will work with US-headquartered multinational corporations with African subsidiaries, non-governmental corporations, as well as US corporates with no African presence that intend to engage in business or establish themselves in Africa.
We like to go into countries where we are confident we can have an impact forour clients.Emrie Brown, RMB CEO
It seems our timing is ideal. In December at the US-Africa business forum it was said that America's got renewed commitment to Africa, so if you see all that playing it out it does seem that our timing is really spot on.Emrie Brown, RMB CEO
We prefer to start up small and build up over time. It will be a small team, that's why we start with a representative office...we'll stay small, nimble and make sure that our team there brings the necesary expertise in, where required from the broader business.Emrie Brown, RMB CEO
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa
More from Business
Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group.Read More
Government and Eskom can now only be rescued by the private sector says expert
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa Chair at Herbert Smith Freehills.Read More
Rand continues downward slide as positive U.S jobs numbers sends dollar soaring
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.Read More
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB
Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners.Read More
Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa
Do you have what it takes to run what is possibly the most hated company in South Africa?Read More
Run your numbers (because interest rates are rising) - advice for home buyers
Tips and tricks for potential home buyers.Read More
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022
Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.Read More