Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors
-
The farmimg sector is one such industry feeling the effects of unrelenting power cuts.
-
Meat producers in particular are being crippled by collapsing infrastructure.
-
The impact is being felt by farmers, all the way down to businesses throughout the agricultural supply chain.
It seems like no industry in South Africa is being spared from the devastating impact of loadshedding.
The farmimg sector is one such industry feeling the effects of unrelenting power cuts.
Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group says meat producers in particular are being crippled by collapsing infrastructure, as a result of continuous loadshedding.
Beefmaster is certified to slaughter up to 800 animals per day, but that's becoming increasingly difficult due to ongoing blackouts.
The meat production process is entirely relient on electricity from start to finish, including the storing of the meat in cold-room facilities.
van Reenen says the impact of loadsheding is being felt by farmers, all the way down to businesses throughout the agricultural supply chain.
It's become more and more difficult to produce beef...at affordbale values to the consumer.Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group
We've got huge problems in producing beef, cheaper than it was last year.Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group
Those animals or carcasses needs to be cooled to below 4 degrees celsius within a 24 hour period, which means we rely on electricity. We also rely on electricity throughout the whole process.Roelie van Reenen, supply chain executive at Beefmaster Group
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Loadshedding wreaking havoc on agriculture and meat producing sectors
More from Business
RMB sets up New York office to facilitate business flow from U.S into Africa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Emrie Brown, CEO at RMB.Read More
Government and Eskom can now only be rescued by the private sector says expert
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa Chair at Herbert Smith Freehills.Read More
Rand continues downward slide as positive U.S jobs numbers sends dollar soaring
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.Read More
'Removing branding won't stop smokers', retailer comments on tabled Tobacco Bill
The Department of Health has tabled a new Tobacco Bill in Parliament which some are concerned will impact their businesses.Read More
Old banknotes still legal tender and shops are not allowed to refuse them: SARB
Bank notes marked with the "Big Five" as opposed to an image of Nelson Mandela are increasingly rejected by shop owners.Read More
Eskom runs ad for CEO, the toughest job in South Africa
Do you have what it takes to run what is possibly the most hated company in South Africa?Read More
Run your numbers (because interest rates are rising) - advice for home buyers
Tips and tricks for potential home buyers.Read More
Three SA Tourism board members resign amid Spurs sponsorship furore
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is among the three senior board members.Read More
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022
Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five pointers.Read More