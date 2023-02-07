Worrying signs ahead of Zim elections, says International Media Support advisor





The next few months will be important to watch for Zimbabwe as the country faces crucial elections, which will pit Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa against Nelson Chamisa, president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC),

While young people have historically been apathetic to cast their ballot, it seems there's been a shift toward more youth being registered this year, according to Afrobarometer.

According to the country’s constitution, the elections must be held not more than 30 days before the end of the president’s five-year term.

Preparations for elections have officially kicked off with the finalisation of the limitation report of the Zimbabwean Election Committee.

This document demarcates the constituencies for members of parliament as well as the wards that people will vote in.

What we've already seen is that is it heavily tilted in favour of Zanu-PF. We've seen the witling down of wards and constituencies in urban areas that are opposition strongholds and the incremental placing of wards and constituencies in rural areas of Zanu PF strongholds. Rashweat Mukundu, Journalist and Africa adviser - International Media Support

This is a process being contested by the opposition and civil society. Some people have taken the matter to the court. Rashweat Mukundu, Journalist and Africa adviser - International Media Support

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

As the preparation continues in earnest, President Mnangagwa has hinted the elections may be held in July.

But, civil society remain concerned about possible election violence and intimidation, which Zimbabwe has a long history of.

We have what Zanu-PF is calling the 'Fire Guard', a political strategy to push out the opposition from rural areas by mobilizing militia and traditional leaders to stop the opposition from campaigning. We have opposition supporters being arrested and three weeks ago, 26 opposition supporters were arrested at a private home while working on their election campaign. They were kept in prison until they were bailed last week. Rashweat Mukundu, Journalist and Africa adviser - International Media Support

Scroll up for the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Worrying signs ahead of Zim elections, says International Media Support advisor