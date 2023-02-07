Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
SA ambassador to Turkey says prison housing South Africans has collapsed

7 February 2023 6:46 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Syria
Turkey
Earthquake
Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
earthquake Turkey
Turkiye

A prison with seven South Africans inside has collapsed in earthquake-hit Turkey, according to SA's ambassador to Turkey.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to South Africa's ambassador to Turkiye, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

South Africa's ambassador to Turkiye, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba says a prison collapsed during the earthquake - where seven South Africans are detained.

The ambassador says her team is not aware of the extent of damage or how many South Africans have made it out alive.

We are told the prison has also collapsed but we don’t know as yet whether we have survivors or people are still trapped under the rubble.

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, South Africa's ambassador to Turkey
FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram
FILE: 7.8 magnitude Earthquake hit Turkey and Syria at 4:00 on Monday. Multiple cities impacted, and hundreds of buildings collapsing, leaving many trapped. The death toll and casualties are expected to run in the thousands. Picture: gift.of.the.givers/Instagram

3,400 people have died following an A 7.8-magnitude earthquake that ripped through Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Based in Ankara - Turkey’s capital city - Duba says her team has not been able to reach the site of disaster which happened near the Turkey-Syria border.

Moreover, the department also has no record of citizens working, living, or touring the country.

We were worried because there are also our South African citizens in the regions.

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, South Africa's ambassador to Turkey

Meanwhile, the ambassador called on disaster relief group Gift of the Givers to help South Africans in the region.

Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said his teams are expected to fly out tomorrow to bolster search and rescue efforts.

Listen to the full interview with Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and Africa Melane.

Collectively the number are going to be very high. It's one of the largest earthquakes we have had since 1939.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

Trigger warning: visual below contains sensitive content

Listen to the full audio above for more.




Tags:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
