'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco
Lester Kiewit chats to Siphuxolo Mazwi, Robben Island Museum senior manager for tourism and marketing and Mpho Masemola, secretary general of the Ex Political Prisoners Association, on the outcry over the silent party at Robben Island.
Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week.
Robben Island Museum (RIM) pulled the plug on the event following a public outcry over the use of the historical site for a party.
The event was to be hosted by the museum and Silent Events SA, with party-goers dancing to music in their headphones - what they call an "interactive and immersive experience".
Tickets dubbed “early bird” and “jailbird” were being sold for between R750 and R850.
But many have slammed the marketing of the event as insensitive to the suffering and trauma of prisoners on the island.
While the event is a commercial one, organisers have however said that a portion of the party’s proceeds would go towards an indigenous tree planting project.
To understand why RIM decided to host the party, and what will happen now, Lester Kiewit is joined by Siphuxolo Mazwi, Robben Island Museum, Senior Manager for Tourism & Marketing.
And to get a reminder of why so many people are offended, and what the island means in our very recent history, he also speaks to Mpho Masemola, the secretary general of the Ex Political Prisoners Association.
The event has been postponed. We welcome the different opinions and want to reassure that in no way are we turning into a party island as per the public outcry.Siphuxolo Mazwi, RIM senior manager for Tourism and Marketing
Mazwi said the entity were constantly looking for opportunities that make the island more accessible to South Africans in a way that doesn't undermine its historical and heritage significance.
The intention was to create sustainable and responsible tourism offerings and to share the legacy of Robben Island through the multilayered history dating back to the 1400s.Siphuxolo Mazwi, RIM senior manager for Tourism and Marketing
Culture and recreation had always been part and parcel of the political imprisonment narrative of Robben Island. Robben Island needs to share this narrative to South Africa. The ex political prisoners fought for these privileges for their social good and spiritual upliftment.Siphuxolo Mazwi, RIM senior manager for Tourism and Marketing
The event has raised the ire of the Ex-Political Prisoners Association, which has more than 1,500 former political prisoners.
The association believes a party on the historical site slaps in the face of the struggles of political prisoners.
We don't agree on Robben Island being turned into a Hawaiian resort. This event should be postponed indefinitely. There are many places outside Cape Town where this event can be hosted.Mpho Masemola, secretary general of the Ex Political Prisoners Association
Our question is who are the beneficiaries of this event? As ex-political prisoners, we are stakeholders there. We have dependents and we have social economic issues affecting us. People want to benefit from our sweat. We are not going to allow that. This event must be postponed indefinitely.Mpho Masemola, secretary general of the Ex Political Prisoners Association
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_21323525_a-welcome-to-robben-island-sign-at-the-harbour-on-the-island.html
