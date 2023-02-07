Minerals Council has been 'equally robust' with all SOEs, not just Transnet
Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior executive from Minerals Council South Africa, Tebello Chabana.
• The 2023 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba saw mineral resources and energy minister, Gwede Mantashe outlining how electricity and infrastructure issues have been hurting industry profits.
• Mantashe says Transnet needs to urgently accelerate the improvement of its rail network to enable the export of bulk commodities.
The Minerals Council recently called for the removal of Transnet CEO, Portia Derby, in a leaked letter written by its president Nolitha Fakude.
Fakude said in a letter addressed to Transnet chairperson Popo Molefe that urgent action was needed to stop Transnet’s decline.
The council estimates that mining production declined by 6% during 2022.
Many, including Derby herself, said the council was attacking transformation rather than the entity itself.
However, Tebello Chabana, who oversees public affairs and transformation says his organisation has been "equally robust" in their engagement with all state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
We have been equally robust with SOEs because they are affecting us.Tebello Chabana, Senior executive - Minerals Council South Africa
As the mining industry enters a minerals boom, Mantashe says the country has to urgently resolve challenges within freight and railway operations.
Minerals Council of SA echoes this. The council says logistical constraints have cost the industry R51-billion in exports.
Moreover, mining is the lifeblood of the economy. R150 billion is how much money mineral exports could potentially accrue each year, if freight issues were improved upon, says the council.
You can’t talk social grants and those kinds of benefits that accrue to average people, without mining.Tebello Chabana, Senior executive - Minerals Council South Africa
We are the cornerstone of the economy.Tebello Chabana, Senior executive - Minerals Council South Africa
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/gold_mine.html?sti=nxnnkbe3dj772adif8|&mediapopup=28606027
