5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out
Put on your best outfit, grab your microphones and unleash your inner pop star at one of Johannesburg’s hot karaoke spots.
Karaoke Kong
With cocktails, bar food and private booking for parties, Karaoke Kong is a must-visit spot.
Locations: 1 7th Street, Melville Visit www.karaokekong.co.za for more details.
Off the Grid Bar and Kitchen
The Off the Grid Bar and Kitchen is a place where strangers become friends over good food, drinks and the occasion sing-along on karaoke Thursdays.
Location: Cambridge Crossing, corner of Witkoppen Road and Stonehaven Avenue, Paulshof
Follow Off the Grid Bar and Kitchen on Instagram for updates.
Ratz Bar
Bring your friends along because karaoke nights (Wednesdays and Sundays) are back at the infamous Ratz Bar!
Location: 9 7th Street, Melville Check out Ratz Bar Melville on Facebook to find out more.
Saigon Suzy
Not only does Saigon Suzy have the best Asian BBQ but it has the rockin’ karaoke tunes to match.
Locations: Cedar Square, Fourways and Parkwood Mansions, Rosebank Find out more information on www.saigonsuzy.co.za
Colony Arms
Local pub and grill Colony Arms hosts fun-filled karaoke every Saturday.
Location: The Colony Centre, 345 Jan Smuts Avenue, Craighall Park Follow the Colony Arms on Facebook to find out more.
This article first appeared on 947 : 5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out
Source : Photo: Pixabay.com
More from Local
[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter
A speedy and swift Jean de Villiers stops a man who tried to steal a packet of sweets (allegedly) by chasing him down.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More
'Subz' reusable, washable pads & panties ensure SA girls never miss a school day
Sharis Spykerman, project coordinator of an NPO chats supplying washable pads and panties to underprivileged school girls in SA.Read More
Replacing traffic lights with traffic circles to mitigate traffic light theft?
When the majority of South Africans don't know how to navigate a mini circle, would this be the smartest idea?Read More
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding
British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening.Read More
Mark Pilgrim asks fans not to share fake news reports of his death
Hot 1027 FM quickly quashed fake news reports that the radio legend has passed away that spread on social media on Thursday.Read More
[WEATHER WARNING] Heavy thunderstorms to hit Gauteng this weekend
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of potential thunderstorms headed Gauteng's way.Read More
SA divided on state of disaster, electricity minister
During the 2023 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster would take immediate effect, and a minister of electricity in the presidency would be appointed soon.Read More
NDZ puts SA at ease: 'State of Disaster NOT not about limiting people's rights'
The National State of Disaster aims at addressing a specific issue that's affecting the economy and people's daily lives – NDZ.Read More
More from Entertainment
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.Read More
Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan!
Celebrate Michael B. Jordan’s 36th birthday with these seven films.Read More
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May
Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?Read More
British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back!
Star and writer John Cleese is set to revive the sitcom with his daughter Camilla Cleese.Read More
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins
The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys.Read More
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete'
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’.Read More
Could the Carters dominate the 2023 Grammy's?
Could the King and Queen of Hip-Hop and Pop break records at the 2023 Grammy Awards?Read More
ICYMI: Nayan Khaduawins Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Brooklyn Mall
We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds.Read More
[WATCH] 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby in car...while stuck in traffic
'My water broke and then she was in my pants!' Woman recalls shock after giving birth in traffic.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town.Read More
Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship
Clement Manyathela chats with Dr Nomasonto Zwane, on the importance of setting boundaries in your sexual relationships.Read More
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend
Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.Read More
What people are buying for Valentine's Day
Clarence Ford speaks to Eighty20 CEO Steve Burnstone about the buying trends ahead of Valentine's Day.Read More
Have fun, get fit in Gauteng this weekend
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
[WEATHER WARNING] Heavy thunderstorms to hit Gauteng this weekend
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of potential thunderstorms headed Gauteng's way.Read More
Valentine's Day: 5 exciting date ideas to help you ditch the dinner and a movie
With Valentine's Day right around the corner it is the perfect time to start planning a date with someone special.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
Woodpecker stashes 8 garbage bags worth of acorns in a California home's walls
An exterminator in an American home stumbled across more than 300kg of acorns stashed by a woodpecker in the walls .Read More