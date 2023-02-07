



Put on your best outfit, grab your microphones and unleash your inner pop star at one of Johannesburg’s hot karaoke spots.

Karaoke Kong

With cocktails, bar food and private booking for parties, Karaoke Kong is a must-visit spot.

Locations: 1 7th Street, Melville Visit www.karaokekong.co.za for more details.

Off the Grid Bar and Kitchen

The Off the Grid Bar and Kitchen is a place where strangers become friends over good food, drinks and the occasion sing-along on karaoke Thursdays.

Location: Cambridge Crossing, corner of Witkoppen Road and Stonehaven Avenue, Paulshof

Follow Off the Grid Bar and Kitchen on Instagram for updates.

Ratz Bar

Bring your friends along because karaoke nights (Wednesdays and Sundays) are back at the infamous Ratz Bar!

Location: 9 7th Street, Melville Check out Ratz Bar Melville on Facebook to find out more.

Saigon Suzy

Not only does Saigon Suzy have the best Asian BBQ but it has the rockin’ karaoke tunes to match.

Locations: Cedar Square, Fourways and Parkwood Mansions, Rosebank Find out more information on www.saigonsuzy.co.za

Colony Arms

Local pub and grill Colony Arms hosts fun-filled karaoke every Saturday.

Location: The Colony Centre, 345 Jan Smuts Avenue, Craighall Park Follow the Colony Arms on Facebook to find out more.

This article first appeared on 947 : 5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out