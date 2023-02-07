5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Former Springbokkie, Jean de Villiers sprints to stop shoplifter A speedy and swift Jean de Villiers stops a man who tried to steal a packet of sweets (allegedly) by chasing him down. 10 February 2023 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA... 10 February 2023 12:43 PM
'Subz' reusable, washable pads & panties ensure SA girls never miss a school day Sharis Spykerman, project coordinator of an NPO chats supplying washable pads and panties to underprivileged school girls in SA. 10 February 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee. 10 February 2023 4:01 PM
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA... 10 February 2023 12:43 PM
ANC’s state of disaster declaration: ‘A way to unlock money to flow faster’ The governing party says a state of disaster will allow the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply. 10 February 2023 11:49 AM
View all Politics
'You're giving it a cutesy name, it's power cuts!' Richard Quest on loadshedding British journalist, Richard Quest is in town and chats to Kfm mornings about our energy crisis and why it shouldn't be happening. 10 February 2023 11:04 AM
SONA 2023: Ramaphosa 'makes the right noise but there is no delivery' Skepticism remains high on whether plans to address SA's energy crisis, announced at SONA, will see the light of day. 10 February 2023 7:10 AM
SONA2023: 'Lots of talk, no action' President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday looked to inspire a nation devastated by loadshedding. 10 February 2023 6:45 AM
View all Business
Orienteering: the new fitness event (and more) you have to try in Cape Town Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about upcoming orienteering, mountain biking, and running events happening in Cape Town. 10 February 2023 1:25 PM
Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship Clement Manyathela chats with Dr Nomasonto Zwane, on the importance of setting boundaries in your sexual relationships. 10 February 2023 1:01 PM
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks. 10 February 2023 12:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition. 10 February 2023 5:07 AM
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season. 8 February 2023 5:54 PM
[WATCH] History in the making! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James now holds the record with total of 38,388 points. 8 February 2023 6:36 AM
View all Sport
3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks. 10 February 2023 12:49 PM
Happy 36th birthday, Michael B. Jordan! Celebrate Michael B. Jordan’s 36th birthday with these seven films. 10 February 2023 10:46 AM
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist? 10 February 2023 10:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory. 10 February 2023 10:58 AM
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist? 10 February 2023 10:44 AM
Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000 Officials and medics said 17,674 people had died in Türkiye and 3,377 in Syria from Monday's tremor, bringing the confirmed total... 10 February 2023 5:14 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
Open your mind... Why I truly, LITERALLY believe the Earth is flat Aubrey Masango chats to David Weiss, a flat earth believer. 9 February 2023 10:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Show us the action man we hoped for, President Ramaphosa At this State of the Nation, Mandy Wiener hopes for less talk and more action. 9 February 2023 4:22 AM
View all Opinion
5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out

7 February 2023 7:52 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Joburg gems
karaoke
karaoke bar

Unleash your inner pop star of one of Joburg's hot karaoke spots.

Put on your best outfit, grab your microphones and unleash your inner pop star at one of Johannesburg’s hot karaoke spots.

Karaoke Kong

With cocktails, bar food and private booking for parties, Karaoke Kong is a must-visit spot.

Locations: 1 7th Street, Melville Visit www.karaokekong.co.za for more details.

Off the Grid Bar and Kitchen

The Off the Grid Bar and Kitchen is a place where strangers become friends over good food, drinks and the occasion sing-along on karaoke Thursdays.

Location: Cambridge Crossing, corner of Witkoppen Road and Stonehaven Avenue, Paulshof

Follow Off the Grid Bar and Kitchen on Instagram for updates.

Ratz Bar

Bring your friends along because karaoke nights (Wednesdays and Sundays) are back at the infamous Ratz Bar!

Location: 9 7th Street, Melville Check out Ratz Bar Melville on Facebook to find out more.

Saigon Suzy

Not only does Saigon Suzy have the best Asian BBQ but it has the rockin’ karaoke tunes to match.

Locations: Cedar Square, Fourways and Parkwood Mansions, Rosebank Find out more information on www.saigonsuzy.co.za

Colony Arms

Local pub and grill Colony Arms hosts fun-filled karaoke every Saturday.

Location: The Colony Centre, 345 Jan Smuts Avenue, Craighall Park Follow the Colony Arms on Facebook to find out more.


This article first appeared on 947 : 5 karaoke bars in Joburg where you can sing your heart out




Tags:
