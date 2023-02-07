Do your part, donate blood today!
Did you know that, by donating blood, you can save the lives of up to three people?
The South African National Blood Service has called on South Africans to do their part and donate blood as it struggles to replenish its significantly low blood stocks.
“The nation’s blood stocks are strained, necessitating our appeal for increased donations in aid of those who need transfusions during this period,” says senior marketing manager Thandi Mosupye.
She adds that blood stocks have lingered below three days over a prolonged period, requiring increased donations to avoid reaching critically low levels.
“Right now, we need all of the help that we can get, from current and potential donors.”
O and B blood groups make the biggest and most immediate difference.
Group O blood stocks have dropped significantly. Please visit your nearest donor centre and help us collect 3500 per day. pic.twitter.com/97u0AK4rOO' The SANBS (@theSANBS) October 14, 2022
“We want South Africans to become regular donors. By donating blood we can easily maintain safe stock levels throughout the year,” says Mosupye.
Ready to roll up your sleeves? Find out where you can donate here, or alternatively call 0800 11 90 31.
You must be between the ages of 16 and 75 years and weigh more than 50kg to be eligible to donate blood.
This article first appeared on 947 : Do your part, donate blood today!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165284002_world-hemophilia-day-concept-with-red-blood-drop-simbol-and-hands-on-blue-background.html?vti=npmn4nnhnsktbfhz4j-1-33
