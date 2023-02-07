WATCH: Players use 'rock, paper, scissors' to decide a free kick





Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Do you still remember how to play "rock, paper, scissors"?

St Johnson's players Cammy Macpherson and Graham Carey played the game to decide who will take the shot.

Watch the moment Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey played rock, paper, scissors to decide who would take a free-kick for St Johnstone 🤣pic.twitter.com/s8lXe04LQZ ' Sky Sports (@SkySports) February 6, 2023

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.