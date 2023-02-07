‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar
Pippa Hudson speaks to South African rider, Kirsten Landman.
• She became the first woman in Africa to win the Dakar Rally race in 2020.
• Three years on, she faced the gruelling off-road endurance race once again in January.
Scorching sands and cold, sleepless nights – the Dakar Rally is a test of staying power that involves 8+ hour rides and takes competitors around 14 days to complete.
But above commitment and dedication to her sport of choice, Kirsten’s 2023 Dakar experience was the most memorable for her moment of self-sacrifice.
Landman got off her bike to help a fellow friend in need, Saudi Arabia's Mishal Alghuneim.
Yes, I finished later at the end of the day, but really it wasn’t that much of a loss….Kirsten Landman, South African Rider
Despite leading ahead, Landman stopped her journey during the most challenging and well-respected motorsport racing event in the world, to assist Alghuneim who abruptly crashed and broke both of his ankles almost immediately.
The 31-year-old athlete says she did it because "it’s just good sportsmanship". It forms part of the rider etiquette, which was instilled in her from as young as 14 years old, when she began riding.
If you are the first person at the accident scene, you stop and you don’t leave until that person tells you you can leave.Kirsten Landman, South African Rider
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm1iZIVMp-T/
