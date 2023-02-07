[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them





The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

- It's no longer almost an oxymoron to say 'corporate innovation' - according to new book innovation is no longer the game of entrepreneurs.

- Ian Mann reviews "Corporate Explorer: How Corporations Beat Startups at the Innovation Game".

This week Whitfield talked to book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed "Corporate Explorer: How Corporations Beat Startups at the Innovation Game".

The book is written by Andrew Binns (Change Logic), Prof. Charles O’Reilly (Stanford) and Prof. Michael Tushman (Harvard).

It's described as a practical guide to building new businesses in large, complex organisations, that provides a state-of-the-art framework for innovation.

For a long time we've bought into this idea that 'corporate innovation' is as much an oxymoron as a 'working vacation', but it doesn't need to be like that. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

What the authors found was that companies can create amazing things when you understand how valuable a company can be... When you think of one of the most successful examples of corporate innovation you only have to think of a trillion-dollar company known as Amazon... Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

... that's made invention on new businesses almost core to the way it operates, like Amazon Web Services. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

It is possible for huge organisations to disrupt completely, and change industries. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

...but it tends to be the massively innovative startups that become the large corporates that remain innovative - is my reading correct? Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

It is very clearly correct, but it's not exclusive and that's what I think is important. Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

Corporate Explorers Transform Disruption Into Opportunity With This Proven Framework

Innovation used to be seen as a game best left to entrepreneurs, but now a new breed of corporate managers is flipping this logic on its head. These Corporate Explorers have the insight, resilience, and discipline to overcome the obstacles and build new ventures from inside even the largest organizations.

Corporate Explorers are part entrepreneurs, using innovation disciplines to jump start cutting-edge ideas, and part change leaders, capable of creating support for investment. They see that corporations already own the ideas, resources, and―critically―the talent to build new ventures. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Bosch, LexisNexis, and Analog Devices enable managers to put these assets to use and gain an upper hand over startups that threaten to disrupt them.

Corporate Explorer is a guidebook to the practices that enable these managers to go from idea into action. It demonstrates how success is not only possible but may offer entrenched companies better odds than venture-capital backed startups.

This actionable and proven framework explains how managers can become successful corporate innovators; it includes tools to:

Learn how to apply innovation practices with greater discipline

Turn great ideas into a full-time job as an innovation leader

Experiment with and scale original business models

Transform innovation programs into a thriving source of new business

Attract, retain, and motivate entrepreneurial talent

Energize employees by creating a realistic way to innovate

