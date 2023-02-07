Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports
Bruce Whitfield's guests are the Minerals Council's Henk Langenhoven, Absa CIB's Shirley Webber and Andrew Lane from Deloitte Africa.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the 2023 African Mining Indaba on Day Two, pledging interventions to removing obstacles curtailing mineral exploration, mining and exports.
- The Money Show hosts a panel discussion in front of a live studio audience to take a deeper look at the issues holding back South Africa's crucial mining economy.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the African Mining Indaba taking place in Cape Town on Day Two.
The annual event is geared at boosting investment and growth in mining on the continent.
The mining sector is of critical importance to South Africa’s economy.
However, mining outputs have continued to fall due to factors like the deterioration of our railways and ports, prolonged loadshedding and illegal mining.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa pledged interventions to removing obstacles curtailing mineral exploration, mining and exports.
Opening the second day of #MI23, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa pointed out that mining has been the bedrock of African economies for millennia, and plays an important role in development and industrialisation across the continent.#MI23 #MiningIndaba #AfricanMining pic.twitter.com/c2VxoPCg3f' Mining Indaba (@MiningIndaba) February 7, 2023
The Minerals Council of South Africa welcomed the President's statement, but stressed that urgency on key structural reforms in energy and transport logistics "to truly unlock the sector’s potential".
THE MINERALS COUNCIL WELCOMES PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA’S COMMENTS AT THE INVESTING IN AFRICAN MINING INDABA 2023, AND SAYS URGENCY IS THE KEY IN ANNOUNCED STRUCTURAL REFORMShttps://t.co/hhJBa8HDPC pic.twitter.com/w1dIeiTdMV' Minerals Council South Africa (@Mine_RSA) February 7, 2023
How far can Ramaphosa be believed in this instance wonders Bruce Whitfield.
He puts the question to the Minerals Council's Chief Economist, Henk Langenhoven, and receives a guardedly optimistic response.
We've been talking to the Minister about this for three or four years... We did a proper analysis, got outside consultants to have a look at every component... and we had very little response. Now we've engaged our board and the Transnet board and they've had a very good heart-to-heart...Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa
There's been agreement there will be working together of a group... and four technical groups...Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa
We are encouraged. We've given ourselves to the end of March to see whether we've been able to alleviate some of the most urgent short-term stuff. We'll have to see, but it's very open... and we're very hopeful this will bring some results.Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa
Absa CIB's Shirley Webber (Coverage Head for Resources and Energy) agrees that South Africa's "crisis of infrastructure" is a bigger issue for the mining industry than the production of minerals itself where transport logistics are concerned.
I think our mining entities are doing and producing etcetera, but the movement out on rails as well as the actual port facilities [is problematic]... There is definitely a restriction that's happening for earning revenue fast enough from the movement of those goods.Shirley Webber, Coverage Head for Resources and Energy - Absa CIB
The panelists also discussed the President's intervention to ease restrictions on independent power generation as our unreliable electricity supply further hampers the mining industry, among others.
On the energy side... there's been big movement... but the reality is implementation must happen sooner on the renewable programmes.Shirley Webber, Coverage Head for Resources and Energy - Absa CIB
We have to understand that there will always be an element of coal in our energy mix, comments Lane, especially given recent geopolitics surrounding the invasion of Ukraine.
It has maybe given coal a little bit of an extension of life. It's quite ironic... There's a narrative on this continent that this energy transition is a Western concept, but the same people that are telling us to decarbonise are the people that are buying our coal.Andrew Lane, Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader - Deloitte Africa
Then there is the thorny issue of allowing more private sector participation to help solve South Africa's logistics and infrastructure issues.
"The President can say all the right things like he did today" comments Lane, "but the question is can the system actually deliver on that given the ideological barriers and hidden agendas..."
