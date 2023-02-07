Mental health check: 1 in 4 teens may have battled with suicidal thoughts
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Cassey Chambers, operations director at South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).
Around 1 in 4 teenagers have thought of taking their own life or felt helpless.
The leading cause of suicide is undiagnosed or untreated depression.
When it comes to suicide among teenagers the most common age is 14 to 19, but Chambers says we cannot underestimate the impact of mental health struggles on children even younger than this.
She says around 1 in 4 teenagers have at some stage thought about taking their own life or felt hopeless and helpless.
Even one teenager who is lost to suicide is one too many and that is why talking about it is really important.Cassey Chambers, Operations Director - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
When it comes to the mental health of teenagers, adults can often unintentionally be dismissive of their struggles, as they may not look as serious as they feel to the teenager.
When a teenager is at the point of feeling hopeless and suicidal there are a number of factors that have pushed them to this place, but from the outside they seem to be alright.
Sometimes the people who put on the biggest smile and act like everything is okay, could actually be hiding or hurting on the inside. We do not always know the internal battles that people are dealing with on a daily basis.Cassey Chambers, Operations Director - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
She adds that undiagnosed or untreated depression is the leading cause of suicide and depression can be hereditary, so it is important to be aware if your child is at higher risk for mental health difficulties.
Chambers says that it is essential to prioritise the mental health of teenagers and Sadag offers resources to adults to help them engage with the teenagers in their lives.
With teen suicide prevention week coming up next week, she says they are hosting online activities to help adults learn how to support a teenager who is in crisis.
Listen to the audio above for more.
