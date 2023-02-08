People of colour are at risk of skin cancer, warns doctor. Here are some signs
The World Health Organisation has identified that both non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancer worldwide is on the increase over the past few decades.Dr Louis Kathan, Oncologist and Chief Medical Officer - Life Health Care
Dr Kathan says that the reason there is an increased number of skin cancer cases in South Africa is due to very high ultraviolet levels.
According to Dr Kathan the increase in the number of people going for screening is because people are more aware of skin cancer.
In South Africa, the National Cancer Registry 2019 detected 22719 non-melanoma skin cancer and 2166 melanoma skin cancer.Dr Louis Kathan, Oncologist and Chief Medical Officer - Life Health Care
Skin cancer is a very common cancer problem worldwide and one of the highest incidents of malignant cases is in South Africa, explains Dr Kathan.
There is a false belief that people of colour do not get skin cancer, he notes.
In people of colour the issue is that often the doctor fails to identify or the patient themselves fail to identify a change in the size of a mole or skin lesion because it is not common to have these skin lesions followed up because of the belief that the people of colour do not actually get skin cancer.Dr Louis Kathan, Oncologist and chief medical officer - Life Health Care
He advises that everyone should be on the lookout for asymmetrical moles or moles that are larger than 6mm as that could be a warning and recommends going for a screening.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_186581384_preventive-checkup-skin-melanoma-days-concept-close-up-of-hands-of-female-doctor-dermatologist-oncol.html
