Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism?

Latest Local
Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow? International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared... 7 February 2023 5:26 PM
Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived. 7 February 2023 11:01 AM
Incredible!! In 1960, children predicted the future of technology Three children from the 60s were having a conversation about how technology would change how people behaved and lived. 7 February 2023 11:01 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] EFF claim that IFP are plotting to assassinate their secretary-general Mandy speaks to Prof Bheki Mngomezulu 7 February 2023 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] EFF claim that IFP are plotting to assassinate their secretary-general Mandy speaks to Prof Bheki Mngomezulu 7 February 2023 12:39 PM
'People want to benefit from our sweat' - Ex-Political Prisoners on Silent Disco Robben Island will remain 'silent for' now, after a planned event called the 'Silent Disco' on 18 February was postponed this week... 7 February 2023 6:50 AM
View all Politics
Minerals Council welcomes CR's 'interventions' to facilitate mining and exports The Money Show hosts a panel discussion with expert guests and a live studio audience delving into the second day of discussions a... 7 February 2023 7:32 PM
Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow? International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared... 7 February 2023 5:26 PM
Insurers pull cover for grid failure, will other loadshedding exclusions follow? International underwriters are getting nervous about the possibility of national grid failure in South Africa, and aren't prepared... 7 February 2023 5:26 PM
View all Business
Future architects' designs are being influenced by the demand for solar energy Solar power will likely feature in many future homes and building this into the architectural design can make it more effective. 7 February 2023 3:35 PM
Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism? SA Tourism received significant backlash after proposing a R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur. 7 February 2023 2:50 PM
Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism? SA Tourism received significant backlash after proposing a R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur. 7 February 2023 2:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas Women ready for home T20 World Cup South Africa are the hosts of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup which starts on Friday. 7 February 2023 5:38 PM
'It's good sportsmanship': SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it. 7 February 2023 2:46 PM
‘It’s good sportsmanship’: SA rider Kirsten Landman on selflessness at Dakar The racer sacrificed time during the competition to help a fellow rider and was named a 2023's Dakar Rally race hero for it. 7 February 2023 2:46 PM
View all Sport
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy record with 32 wins The Renaissance singer won her record-breaking 32nd award at this year's Grammys. 6 February 2023 6:41 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ''Bayete''. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
We've done it! South Africa bags Grammy award for 'Bayete' Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode have won a Grammy for their collaboration ‘’Bayete’’. 6 February 2023 5:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Danish protests erupt on plan to scrap Christian holiday to pay for weapons About 50 000 Danes took to the Copenhagen streets in protest of scrapping a national holiday to increase defence spending. 6 February 2023 9:21 AM
Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead. 6 February 2023 8:55 AM
Avalanche kill scores of tourists in Austria and Switzerland Tourists from China, Germany, and New Zealand are among the dead. 6 February 2023 8:55 AM
View all World
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
View all Opinion
Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism?

SA Tourism received significant backlash after proposing a R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

John Maytham speaks to Tony Lankester, former CEO of the National Arts Festival.

  • Lankester says the best way to boost tourism is by word of mouth.

  • He says that SA Tourism should invest in creating a world class experience for tourists.

SA Tourism Acting CEO Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo briefed the media on the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal on Thursday 2 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
SA Tourism Acting CEO Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo briefed the media on the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal on Thursday 2 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Lankester wrote a letter to propose different ways that SA Tourism could use that R900 million to better boost the country’s tourism sector, rather than sponsoring an English football team.

The approach I took was sitting back and saying, 'if I was in charge of tourism SA… and I had R900 million to spend how would I spend it?'

Tony Lankester, Former CEO of the National Arts Festival

He says the biggest driver of tourism should be word of mouth, and that if you want to sell South Africa to tourists you need ensure that people who come to the country go home and tell everyone that it was a great experience.

He adds that people travel for sport, food, history, entertainment and sightseeing and this is where SA Tourism should focus its money to create a world class experience.

One of his suggestions is to choose 25 flagship institutions that tell the South African story and give them funding to upgrade themselves and improve their infrastructure.

In addition to this, he says SA Tourism could choose events with global pulling power that people will travel for, like the Comrades Marathon or the National Arts Festival and invest in them.

The proposals I made are around driving that word of mouth. It is about creating that world class experience that tourists have come to expect… I do not believe that putting your logo on the sleeve of a football team in one country is going to have anywhere near the same impact.

Tony Lankester, Former CEO of the National Arts Festival

Another suggestion he has is choosing a local theatre production and seed funding it to get kick-started on Broadway or London's West End, which could have a significant return on investment.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism?




