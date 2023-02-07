Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism?
John Maytham speaks to Tony Lankester, former CEO of the National Arts Festival.
Lankester says the best way to boost tourism is by word of mouth.
He says that SA Tourism should invest in creating a world class experience for tourists.
Lankester wrote a letter to propose different ways that SA Tourism could use that R900 million to better boost the country’s tourism sector, rather than sponsoring an English football team.
The approach I took was sitting back and saying, 'if I was in charge of tourism SA… and I had R900 million to spend how would I spend it?'Tony Lankester, Former CEO of the National Arts Festival
He says the biggest driver of tourism should be word of mouth, and that if you want to sell South Africa to tourists you need ensure that people who come to the country go home and tell everyone that it was a great experience.
He adds that people travel for sport, food, history, entertainment and sightseeing and this is where SA Tourism should focus its money to create a world class experience.
One of his suggestions is to choose 25 flagship institutions that tell the South African story and give them funding to upgrade themselves and improve their infrastructure.
In addition to this, he says SA Tourism could choose events with global pulling power that people will travel for, like the Comrades Marathon or the National Arts Festival and invest in them.
The proposals I made are around driving that word of mouth. It is about creating that world class experience that tourists have come to expect… I do not believe that putting your logo on the sleeve of a football team in one country is going to have anywhere near the same impact.Tony Lankester, Former CEO of the National Arts Festival
Another suggestion he has is choosing a local theatre production and seed funding it to get kick-started on Broadway or London's West End, which could have a significant return on investment.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tottenham Hotspur deal: how else could that R900m be used to boost tourism?
