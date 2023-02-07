Future architects' designs are being influenced by the demand for solar energy
John Maytham speaks to Heidi Boulanger, lecturer in architecture and a spatial researcher at the University of Cape Town.
-
Boulanger says they are aiming to train students to design environmentally friendly houses.
-
This includes working solar systems into the building's design.
When equipping a house with solar panels, the design and direction of the roof can make a huge difference in how effective the panels are.
Boulanger says they are making huge steps to improve the current architecture curriculum to take make future houses more energy efficient and ensuring buildings contribute positively to the environment.
We are really trying our best to teach our students and to train the next generation of architects to be more focused on energy, ecology and decarbonisation.Heidi Boulanger, Architecture Lecturer and Spatial Researcher - University of Cape Town
She adds that students are encouraged to look at ways to build houses that not only make use of ecologically friendly materials, but also on designing houses with systems like solar panels and water catchment systems, rather than those being added on at a later stage.
While there are still some challenges with this in South Africa such as the budget for the building and giving the client what they want, Boulanger says globally legislation is pushing architects to design environmentally friendly buildings.
In places like France, parts of the EU and parts of the US, it is actually mandated that all new roofs of any new building have to either have a green roof, which is a living planted roof or have to have solar panels covering the entire roof.Heidi Boulanger, Architecture Lecturer and Spatial Researcher - University of Cape Town
She adds that integrating these measures into architecture designs could help South Africa with its pledge to phase out carbon emissions by 2050.
